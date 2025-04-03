Trending
Entertainment News
April 3, 2025

'Marvel Rivals' introduces Emma Frost, Ultron in Season 2 trailer

By Wade Sheridan
April 3 (UPI) -- Free-to-play hero shooter Marvel Rivals announced in a Season 2 trailer Thursday that Emma Frost and Ultron are coming to the game as playable characters.

Frost, a mutant with telepathic powers that can also turn her skin into diamond, welcomes Marvel's cast of superheroes to the Hellfire Gala on the sovereign mutant island of Krakoa in the clip.

The likes of Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Loki and more walk the red carpet at the event before Ultron crashes the party with his minions.

Ultron, a villainous robot, is best known to fans for being the central antagonist in 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he was portrayed by James Spader.

Marvel Rivals Season 2: Hellfire Gala begins on April 11. Marvel Rivals is free-to-play on Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.

Marvel Rivals previously introduced The Fantastic Four in Season 1 by adding Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing to the roster of playable characters.

