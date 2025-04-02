Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 2, 2025 / 7:15 AM

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Actor Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Actor Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Top Gun, Tombstone and Willow icon Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65.

Kilmer's daughter Mercedes told The New York Times the actor -- who had been battling throat cancer for more than a decade -- died of pneumonia Tuesday.

Advertisement

The elder Kilmer was also known for his roles in Top Secret, Real Genius, The Doors, Thunderheart, True Romance, Batman Forever, Prince of Egypt, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Top Gun: Maverick.

Prime Video released Val, a documentary about the star who stepped away from Hollywood at the height of his career, in 2021.

"Val is a very complex and brilliant man with so many layers. And we wanted to try to get that feeling of him into the film, from his spirituality to a great sense of humor," director-producer Scott told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Kilmer is survived by his daughter and son Jack.

Notable deaths of 2025

Matt Stevens
Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
April 2 (UPI) -- Actor Pedro Pascal turns 50 and actor Clark Gregg turns 63, among the famous birthdays for April 2.
Tom Hiddleston dances in 'The Life of Chuck' poster
Movies // 15 hours ago
Tom Hiddleston dances in 'The Life of Chuck' poster
April 1 (UPI) -- Production company Neon unveiled a new poster for "The Life of Chuck," a Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston.
'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production
TV // 15 hours ago
'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production
April 1 (UPI) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" is officially getting a sequel series: "The Testaments," starring Ann Dowd and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss.
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
April 1 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton has partnered with Good American to release "Dolly's Joleans," the brand announced Tuesday.
Webby Awards nominees include Kendrick Lamar, 'The Oprah Podcast'
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Webby Awards nominees include Kendrick Lamar, 'The Oprah Podcast'
April 1 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 29th Annual Webby Awards, with nominees including Lady Gaga and Dax Shepard.
'Dogma' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Dogma' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary
April 1 (UPI) -- Director Kevin Smith announced that his 1999 film "Dogma" will return to theaters this summer to coincide with the movie's 25th anniversary.
'Dexter: Original Sin' to return for Season 2
TV // 18 hours ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' to return for Season 2
April 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has reportedly renewed the "Dexter" prequel "Dexter: Original Sin" for Season 2. The show stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan.
WWE: Cody Rhodes attacks John Cena after war of words
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
WWE: Cody Rhodes attacks John Cena after war of words
April 1 (UPI) -- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had another confrontation with his "WrestleMania" opponent John Cena that ended in a fight on "Raw."
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
TV // 19 hours ago
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
April 1 (UPI) -- Tamara Braun, who plays Ava Vitali on "Days of Our Lives," announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the long-running soap opera.
Norman Reedus to lead Canneseries competition jury
TV // 19 hours ago
Norman Reedus to lead Canneseries competition jury
April 1 (UPI) -- The Canneseries TV festival announced "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus will serve as president of its competition jury. The festival takes place April 24 to 29.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement