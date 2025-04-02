'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65

1 of 5 | Actor Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Top Gun, Tombstone and Willow icon Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65.

Kilmer's daughter Mercedes told The New York Times the actor -- who had been battling throat cancer for more than a decade -- died of pneumonia Tuesday. Advertisement

The elder Kilmer was also known for his roles in Top Secret, Real Genius, The Doors, Thunderheart, True Romance, Batman Forever, Prince of Egypt, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and Top Gun: Maverick.

Prime Video released Val, a documentary about the star who stepped away from Hollywood at the height of his career, in 2021.

"Val is a very complex and brilliant man with so many layers. And we wanted to try to get that feeling of him into the film, from his spirituality to a great sense of humor," director-producer Scott told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Kilmer is survived by his daughter and son Jack.

