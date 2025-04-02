Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 2, 2025 / 7:55 AM

Late actor Val Kilmer remembered for his brilliance, sheer audacity

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Hollywood is mourning the death of Top Gun and Willow star Val Kilmer at the age of 65.

Kilmer's cause of death Tuesday was pneumonia, according to his daughter Mercedes.

Advertisement

He had battled throat cancer, which robbed him of his voice, for more than a decade.

"Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know -- I will always remember him," director Francis Ford Coppola posted on Instagram.

"While working with Val on 'Heat' I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val's possessing and expressing character," filmmaker Michael Mann said. "After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."

Advertisement

"See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker," actor Josh Brolin said. "There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

"Val Kilmer should have been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for 'Tombstone' and for 'Heat,' critic Richard Roeper wrote on X. "He was a brilliant presence in some of the most enduring films of his generation. Rest well. Thank you for the incredible work."

"RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn't for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET," actor Matthew Modine said. "Thanks, Val."

"A long time ago, I was auditioning for the movie The Doors. It was kind of a cattle call. They paired together potential Jims with potential Pamela's. And they were running behind so we were spilling out of the casting office, sitting on the porch, the lawn, and the driveway," posted actress Jennifer Tilly.

Advertisement

"All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants. We all looked at each other like... Who is this guy? We were more than a little shook by the sheer audacity of his entrance. Well of course it was Val Kilmer and from that minute on, nobody else stood a chance. Rip King."

"His rendition of Doc Holliday in Tombstone was what every actor dreams of achieving. So many wonderful performances," said James Woods. "Sad to lose him so soon. RIP Val Kilmer."

"Rest in peace to our former campus mate, the great Val Kilmer (1959-2025), who at 17 was the youngest drama student ever admitted to The Julliard School's Drama Division," the Film at Lincoln Center X account said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
April 2 (UPI) -- "Top Gun," "Tombstone" and "Willow" icon Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65.
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
April 2 (UPI) -- Actor Pedro Pascal turns 50 and actor Clark Gregg turns 63, among the famous birthdays for April 2.
Tom Hiddleston dances in 'The Life of Chuck' poster
Movies // 16 hours ago
Tom Hiddleston dances in 'The Life of Chuck' poster
April 1 (UPI) -- Production company Neon unveiled a new poster for "The Life of Chuck," a Stephen King adaptation starring Tom Hiddleston.
'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production
TV // 16 hours ago
'Handmaid's Tale' sequel to begin production
April 1 (UPI) -- "The Handmaid's Tale" is officially getting a sequel series: "The Testaments," starring Ann Dowd and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss.
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
April 1 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton has partnered with Good American to release "Dolly's Joleans," the brand announced Tuesday.
Webby Awards nominees include Kendrick Lamar, 'The Oprah Podcast'
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Webby Awards nominees include Kendrick Lamar, 'The Oprah Podcast'
April 1 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 29th Annual Webby Awards, with nominees including Lady Gaga and Dax Shepard.
'Dogma' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Dogma' to return to theaters for 25th anniversary
April 1 (UPI) -- Director Kevin Smith announced that his 1999 film "Dogma" will return to theaters this summer to coincide with the movie's 25th anniversary.
'Dexter: Original Sin' to return for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' to return for Season 2
April 1 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has reportedly renewed the "Dexter" prequel "Dexter: Original Sin" for Season 2. The show stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan.
WWE: Cody Rhodes attacks John Cena after war of words
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
WWE: Cody Rhodes attacks John Cena after war of words
April 1 (UPI) -- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had another confrontation with his "WrestleMania" opponent John Cena that ended in a fight on "Raw."
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
TV // 20 hours ago
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
April 1 (UPI) -- Tamara Braun, who plays Ava Vitali on "Days of Our Lives," announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the long-running soap opera.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
'Top Gun,' 'Tombstone' icon Val Kilmer dead at 65
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement