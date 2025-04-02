Trending
April 2, 2025 / 9:02 AM

Jason Kelce, wife Kylie celebrate birth of 4th child

By Jessica Inman
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) watches the scoreboard during a 32-9 wild card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. His fourth daughter arrived Sunday. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 4 | Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) watches the scoreboard during a 32-9 wild card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. His fourth daughter arrived Sunday. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Retired NFL football player Jason Kelce is now a father of four.

The New Heights podcast co-host, 37, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Finnley "Finn" Anne Kelce, Tuesday on Instagram.

"Whoop, there she is!" wrote Kylie Kelce.

The post includes a carousel featuring four images of the newborn, who joins sisters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

The last photograph features Jason Kelce looking at his daughter as he holds her in his arms.

The post generated over a million likes within 24 hours, with brands like Dunkin Donuts leaving comments.

"Congrats on your munchkin," the Dunkin account commented.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player introduced the newest addition to his family to his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in an episode of their podcast that arrived Wednesday.

"Hey, little muffin! Look at you. You hanging out with Mom?" Travis Kelce said, per People. "Tell Ky I said hello. I'm glad everything's going great."

