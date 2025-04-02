WWE to explore 'WrestleMania IX' in new doc 'Becoming a Spectacle'

April 2 (UPI) -- WWE and Peacock announced on Wednesday a new documentary that will explore 1993's WrestleMania IX, titled Becoming a Spectacle.

The documentary, which is coming to Peacock on April 11 ahead of this year's WrestleMania 41, will give a behind-the-scenes look at the making of WrestleMania IX and how WWE transformed their marquee event to become more of a spectacle.

WWE Hall of Famers and legends such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Lex Luger, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, Papa Shango, Jimmy Hart, Kofi Kingston, Mike Rotunda, Natalya, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Rikishi and Ted DiBase will provide commentary.

WrestleMania IX took place in Las Vegas outside Caesars Palace on April 4, 1993. The show was WWE's first outdoor WrestleMania event and was billed as the "World's Largest Toga Party" due to its Roman-inspired theming.

The show set the stage for how WWE would produce WrestleMania going forward, with outdoor shows and a bigger emphasis on entertainment aspects.

WrestleMania IX was also controversial, however, for how the main event ended.

The main event featured champion Yokozuna defending his title against Hart, who lost the match after Yokozuna's manager Mr. Fuji threw salt in Hart's eyes.

Hogan then arrived onto the scene and faced Yokozuna in an impromptu championship match. Hogan went on to win the bout quickly and became the new champion after Mr. Fuji accidentally threw salt at Yokozuna.

WrestleMania 41 is also taking place from Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on both April 19 and April 20.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be defending his title against the now villainous John Cena.