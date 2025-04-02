Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

A Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle, which includes the system and a full game download for the exclusive Mario Kart World game, will launch on June 5! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/JT3lR5Gbpa— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

April 2 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced it will launch its new Switch 2 console on June 5.

The company made the announcement Wednesday during a Nintendo Direct livestream event that showcased the new console's features and upcoming games. The Switch 2 will be available to purchase for $449, or in a $499 bundle that includes new title Mario Kart World, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The Switch 2 features a 7.9 inch screen that can enjoy games in greater detail with 4K resolution when docked and connected to a television. The console uses new Joy-Con 2 controllers that connect to the Switch 2 magnetically. The Joy-Con 2 controllers also support mouse controls.

Nintendo is also introducing a voice chat system that can be accessed by pressing a new "C" button on the Joy-Con 2. GameChat allows up to 12 players to speak while they play games, or up to four people to share their screen.

The voice chat system can also be used with a new camera peripheral (sold separately), or another compatible USB-C camera. The camera can show each players face while in a group chat, or be used with certain games such as Super Mario Party Jamboree.

Advertisement

Games coming to the Switch 2 console include a new entry in the popular Mario Kart series titled Mario Kart World, which will be released on June 5. Mario Kart World features interconnected tracks that range from vast deserts to snowy mountains and city landscapes.

The game also includes a free roam mode and a new mechanic where Mario and his friends can grind on rails and ride on walls with their cars.

Nintendo additionally teased Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a new game from famed studio FromSoftware titled The Duskbloods that is coming in 2026, a new Kirby game titled Kirby AirRiders, and an open-world Donkey Kong game titled Donkey Kong Bananza that will be released on July 17.

Long-awaited Hollow Knight sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong was confirmed to release on Switch 2 in 2025.

The Switch 2 is backwards compatible with Switch 1 games and Nintendo will also be releasing enhanced versions of Switch 1 games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that take advantage of the Switch 2's power, offering better graphics.

Advertisement

Watch the full presentation here: