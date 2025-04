Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg

1 of 2 | Pedro Pascal attends the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24, 2024. The actor turns 50 on April 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Charlemagne, founder of the Holy Roman Empire, in 742

-- Adventurer Giacomo Casanova in 1725

-- Writer Hans Christian Andersen in 1805

-- Writer Emile Zola in 1840

-- Automaker Walter Chrysler in 1875

-- Artist Max Ernst in 1891

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luke Appling in 1907

-- Actor Buddy Ebsen in 1908

-- Actor Alec Guinness in 1914

-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Jack Brabham in 1926

-- Musician Marvin Gaye in 1939

-- Radio personality Dr. Demento in 1941 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Leon Russell in 1942

-- Actor Linda Hunt in 1945 (age 80)

-- Actor Sam Anderson in 1945 (age 80)

-- Cultural critic Camille Paglia in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Emmylou Harris in 1947 (age 78)

Advertisement

-- Musician David Robinson (Cars) in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Pamela Reed in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Christopher Meloni in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Keren Woodward (Bananarama) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Clark Gregg in 1962 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Adam Rodriguez in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Pedro Pascal in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Michael Fassbender in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Jesse Carmichael (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Bethany Joy Lenz in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Jesse Plemons in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Quavo (Migos) in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Emma Myers in 2002 (age 23)