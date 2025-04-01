Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 1, 2025 / 12:47 PM

WWE: Cody Rhodes attacks John Cena after war of words

By Wade Sheridan
Share with X

April 1 (UPI) -- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had another confrontation with his WrestleMania opponent John Cena that ended in a fight on Raw.

Cena, who has been making headlines for turning to the dark side after aligning himself with villainous WWE board member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, kicked off the show Monday live from the O2 Arena in London before he was quickly interrupted by Rhodes.

Advertisement

The former friends-turned-rivals got into a war of words that got personal and referenced both wrestlers' history.

"I'm gonna bury you, just like I buried everyone else. They've been saying for years that John Cena buries talent. I don't bury talent, I am talent. I bury mediocrity," Cena said.

"I make empires for billionaires. All you've ever done is steal money from their kids," Cena said in closing, a reference to Rhodes' time in rival wrestling company AEW.

Cena then started to leave the ring before Rhodes was able to lure him back in.

"Never once has an audience, never once have they chanted at me, 'you can't wrestle,'" Rhodes said, causing Cena to confront him. Rhodes dodged a punch and took Cena out with the Cross Rhodes.

Advertisement

Rhodes will defend his title against Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The event takes place over two nights on April 19 and April 20.

Cena, a 16-time world champion, has stated that this is his final year as a competitor in WWE and that he must break wrestling legend Ric Flair's world championship record. Cena and Flair are tied at 16 world title reigns.

Cena, now a villain, has taken issue with WWE fans and wants to ruin professional wrestling itself by winning Rhodes' championship. Cena has said he would take the championship home and keep it there. It's up to the son of the late, great, Dusty Rhodes to stop him.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
TV // 47 minutes ago
Tamara Braun confirms exit from 'Days of Our Lives': 'Sad but true'
April 1 (UPI) -- Tamara Braun, who plays Ava Vitali on "Days of Our Lives," announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the long-running soap opera.
Norman Reedus to lead Canneseries competition jury
TV // 50 minutes ago
Norman Reedus to lead Canneseries competition jury
April 1 (UPI) -- The Canneseries TV festival announced "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus will serve as president of its competition jury. The festival takes place April 24 to 29.
Sally Hawkins engages in 'terrifying ritual' in 'Bring Her Back' trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sally Hawkins engages in 'terrifying ritual' in 'Bring Her Back' trailer
April 1 (UPI) -- Sally Hawkins portrays a foster mom engaging in "a terrifying ritual" after loss in a trailer for "Bring Her Back," a new horror film from the directors of "Talk to Me."
Judge says bodies of Gene Hackman, wife, will not be shown to public
Movies // 1 hour ago
Judge says bodies of Gene Hackman, wife, will not be shown to public
April 1 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge partially blocked photos and other evidence from being released into the investigation of the death of actor Gene Hackman and his wife.
Ben Wang learns Miyagi-style karate in 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ben Wang learns Miyagi-style karate in 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer
April 1 (UPI) -- A new trailer for "Karate Kid: Legends" shows Ben Wang learning Miyagi-style karate from Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
TV // 2 hours ago
Britt Lower performs 'Severance' theme song on 'Tonight'
April 1 (UPI) -- "Severance" actress Britt Lower played the theme song of the Apple TV+ series on a trumpet during her visit to "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday.
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan attend 'MobLand' premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan attend 'MobLand' premiere
April 1 (UPI) -- "Venom" star Tom Hardy and former "James Bond" actor Pierce Brosnan were among the stars who attended the New York City premiere of the Paramount+ series "MobLand," which arrived on the streamer Sunday.
Famous birthdays for April 1: Samuel Alito Jr., Annette O'Toole
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 1: Samuel Alito Jr., Annette O'Toole
April 1 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. turns 75 and actor Annette O'Toole turns 73, among the famous birthdays for April 1.
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
March 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order on ticket prices in an effort to end price gouging where tickets on the resale market hit thousands of dollars for Taylor Swift concerts.
Discovery+ U.K. doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
TV // 1 day ago
Discovery+ U.K. doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
March 31 (UPI) -- Discovery+ has announced plans to air a docuseries called "Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud" in the United Kingdom this June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
'White Lotus' preview teases Season 3 finale
'White Lotus' preview teases Season 3 finale
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets first-look photos
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets first-look photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement