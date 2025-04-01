WWE: Cody Rhodes attacks John Cena after war of words

how it started ➡️ how it ended pic.twitter.com/PCkFlIQzeY— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2025

April 1 (UPI) -- Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had another confrontation with his WrestleMania opponent John Cena that ended in a fight on Raw.

Cena, who has been making headlines for turning to the dark side after aligning himself with villainous WWE board member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, kicked off the show Monday live from the O2 Arena in London before he was quickly interrupted by Rhodes.

The former friends-turned-rivals got into a war of words that got personal and referenced both wrestlers' history.

"I'm gonna bury you, just like I buried everyone else. They've been saying for years that John Cena buries talent. I don't bury talent, I am talent. I bury mediocrity," Cena said.

"I make empires for billionaires. All you've ever done is steal money from their kids," Cena said in closing, a reference to Rhodes' time in rival wrestling company AEW.

Cena then started to leave the ring before Rhodes was able to lure him back in.

"Never once has an audience, never once have they chanted at me, 'you can't wrestle,'" Rhodes said, causing Cena to confront him. Rhodes dodged a punch and took Cena out with the Cross Rhodes.

Rhodes will defend his title against Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The event takes place over two nights on April 19 and April 20.

Cena, a 16-time world champion, has stated that this is his final year as a competitor in WWE and that he must break wrestling legend Ric Flair's world championship record. Cena and Flair are tied at 16 world title reigns.

Cena, now a villain, has taken issue with WWE fans and wants to ruin professional wrestling itself by winning Rhodes' championship. Cena has said he would take the championship home and keep it there. It's up to the son of the late, great, Dusty Rhodes to stop him.