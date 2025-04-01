Trending
Entertainment News
April 1, 2025 / 3:26 PM

Dolly Parton launches 'Joleans' jeans with Good American

By Jessica Inman
Dolly Parton is partnering with Good American to release "Joleans" jeans. Photo Courtesy of Good American / Inez and Vinoodh
April 1 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton has partnered with Good American to release "Dolly's Joleans," the brand announced Tuesday.

"I've always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are," Parton, 79, said in a statement. "And this brand new line, Dolly's Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle. I'm inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!"

The new denim will be available at Good American and select Nordstrom locations and online, a press release states.

"Dolly Parton is a true icon whose influence transcends generations, and partnering with her on this collection is an incredible honor. Together, we created a collection that embodies self-expression and embracing what makes each of us unique," said Good American CEO Emma Grede in a statement.

In a video posted on Good American's Instagram account, Parton appears in a red gingham button-up shirt, dark denim jeans and red high heels.

"I'm a funny rascal," she laughs after singing "Joleans" in a nod to her iconic song. "And I've got good jeans, too."

The jeans arrive April 3.

Parton recently released a song honoring her late husband Carl Thomas Dean. "If You Hadn't Been There" arrived in March.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

