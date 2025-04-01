Famous birthdays for April 1: Samuel Alito Jr., Annette O'Toole

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
-- Military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815
-- Musician Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873
-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883
-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899
-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911
-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920
-- Writer Anne McCaffrey in 1926
-- Actor/musician Jane Powell in 1929
-- Writer Milan Kundera in 1929
-- Actor/musician Debbie Reynolds in 1932
-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 86)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate/political activist Wangari Maathai in 1940
-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 75)
-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 73)
-- Musician Jeff Porcaro (Toto/Steely Dan)
-- Musician Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor José Zúñiga in 1965 (age 60)
-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor David Oyelowo in 1976 (age 49)
-- TV personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Sam Huntington in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Taran Killam in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 42)
-- Musician Hillary Scott (Lady A) in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 38)
-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 28)