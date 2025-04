Famous birthdays for April 1: Samuel Alito Jr., Annette O'Toole

Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. is shown during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. The justice turns 75 on April 1. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

-- Military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815

-- Musician Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873

-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883

-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899

-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911

-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920

-- Writer Anne McCaffrey in 1926

-- Actor/musician Jane Powell in 1929

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Writer Milan Kundera in 1929

-- Actor/musician Debbie Reynolds in 1932

-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 86)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate/political activist Wangari Maathai in 1940

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 73)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Jeff Porcaro (Toto/Steely Dan)

-- Musician Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor José Zúñiga in 1965 (age 60)

-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor David Oyelowo in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Sam Huntington in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Taran Killam in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Hillary Scott (Lady A) in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 28)