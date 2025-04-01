Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 1, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 1: Samuel Alito Jr., Annette O'Toole

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. is shown during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. The justice turns 75 on April 1. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. is shown during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on October 7, 2022. The justice turns 75 on April 1. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815

-- Musician Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873

-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883

-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899

-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911

-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920

-- Writer Anne McCaffrey in 1926

-- Actor/musician Jane Powell in 1929

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Writer Milan Kundera in 1929

-- Actor/musician Debbie Reynolds in 1932

-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 86)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate/political activist Wangari Maathai in 1940

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 73)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Jeff Porcaro (Toto/Steely Dan)

-- Musician Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor José Zúñiga in 1965 (age 60)

-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 52)

Advertisement

-- Actor David Oyelowo in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Sam Huntington in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Taran Killam in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Hillary Scott (Lady A) in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
March 31 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order on ticket prices in an effort to end price gouging where tickets on the resale market hit thousands of dollars for Taylor Swift concerts.
Discovery+ U.K. doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
TV // 19 hours ago
Discovery+ U.K. doc to focus on Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle
March 31 (UPI) -- Discovery+ has announced plans to air a docuseries called "Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud" in the United Kingdom this June.
'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' to return for Season 2
TV // 11 hours ago
'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' to return for Season 2
March 31 (UPI) -- The "Wizards of Waverly Place" spinoff series was given the green light for a second season at Disney Channel on Monday.
'House of the Dragon' Season 3 enters production, adds Tommy Flanagan
TV // 11 hours ago
'House of the Dragon' Season 3 enters production, adds Tommy Flanagan
March 31 (UPI) -- HBO announced production has commenced on Season 3 of fantasy drama series "House of the Dragon," with Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler joining the cast.
James Gunn teases 'Supergirl' with photo of star Milly Alcock
Movies // 12 hours ago
James Gunn teases 'Supergirl' with photo of star Milly Alcock
March 31 (UPI) -- Producer James Gunn teased the upcoming DC Universe film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" with a photo of star Milly Alcock reading the comic book that inspired the title of the movie.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets first-look photos
TV // 12 hours ago
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 gets first-look photos
March 31 (UPI) -- Prime Video is offering fans a glimpse into the final installment of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" starring Lola Tung.
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven' music video
Music // 12 hours ago
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven' music video
March 31 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released a music video Monday to accompany their latest single "Love Me to Heaven," which arrived March 21.
Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia join Harlan Coben series 'I Will Find You'
TV // 13 hours ago
Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia join Harlan Coben series 'I Will Find You'
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced casting details for its upcoming series "I Will Find You," which was inspired by a Harlan Coben novel.
'Black Mirror' Season 7 includes 'Hotel Reverie,' starring Issa Rae
TV // 13 hours ago
'Black Mirror' Season 7 includes 'Hotel Reverie,' starring Issa Rae
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Season 7 of the anthology series "Black Mirror," which begins streaming April 10. Issa Rae, Cristin Milioti, Rashida Jones, Paul Giamatti and more star.
Apple TV+ gives first look at Jason Momoa's 'Chief of War'
TV // 15 hours ago
Apple TV+ gives first look at Jason Momoa's 'Chief of War'
March 31 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the first still image from "Chief of War," a new drama starring Jason Momoa, who also executive produces and writes for the series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'Gone Girls' docuseries explores Long Island killings as suspect goes to court
'White Lotus' preview teases Season 3 finale
'White Lotus' preview teases Season 3 finale
Jinger Duggar introduces newborn son Finnegan
Jinger Duggar introduces newborn son Finnegan
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
Trump's executive order targets price gouging at entertainment events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement