April 1, 2025 / 2:22 PM

Webby Awards nominees include Kendrick Lamar, 'The Oprah Podcast'

By Ben Hooper
Ilana Glazer will host the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ilana Glazer will host the 29th Annual Webby Awards on May 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 1 (UPI) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 29th Annual Webby Awards, with nominees including Lady Gaga and Dax Shepard.

The Webby Award winners will be announced April 22 in New York, with a May 12 ceremony to follow hosted by comedian Ilana Glazer.

Podcasts up for awards this year include Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, The Oprah Podcast, SmartLess, The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, The Mel Robbins Podcast and The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya.

Music videos nominated for awards include Dua Lipa's "Illusion," Megan Thee Stallion's "Mamushi," Charli XCX's "Von Dutch," Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" and Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us."

"The Webby Awards have always been a barometer for digital progress, and this year's nominees reflect the deep connection between creativity and innovation," said Jesse Feister, executive director of the Webby Media Group. "From visionary creators to the technologists building the tools and platforms behind them, these are the people and companies redefining how we connect, express, and experience life online."

