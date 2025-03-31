Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 31, 2025 / 9:12 AM

Jinger Duggar introduces newborn son Finnegan

By Jessica Inman
March 31 (UPI) -- Jinger Duggar introduced the newest addition to her family Sunday.

The Counting On television personality, 31, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 37, took to YouTube to discuss the arrival of their third child, Finnegan Charles, who was born Saturday at 5:37. a.m.

"Guys, we are home," Duggar said in the vlog, posted Sunday. "It's been a long 24 hours. But we're so thankful our little baby boy is here...I'm feeling exhausted, but otherwise it was a pretty fairly great delivery."

"He's eight pounds, one ounce, 21 inches long," Vuolo said as he held the newborn. "Good size little baby. One of the most special moments for us was when the girls got to come to the hospital and meet this little guy."

The video shows their six-year-old daughter, Felicity Nicole, and four-year-old daughter, Evangeline Jo, wearing denim jackets that say "Big Sis," as they walk through the hospital holding hands.

"They've been kind of all over him since," Vuolo said. Duggar and Vuolo married in 2016.

Duggar and her family originally appeared in 19 Kids & Counting, which premiered on TLC in 2008.

