'Real Housewives' star Erin Lichy gives birth to 4th child

March 31 (UPI) --

Real Housewives of New York City personality Erin Lichy announced the birth of her fourth child with her husband, Abe Lichy.

Erin Lichy, 37, introduced her son, Jack Hunter Lichy, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The first photograph shows the entrepreneur holding her newborn close, while Abe joins her and the baby in the second picture.

The third snap in the carousel shows the newborn surrounded by the entire family, which includes Layla, 7, Levi, 9, and Elijah, 4.

"It feels like adding another act to the circus! Work and life have been so busy that I haven't really had a chance to even think about how it'll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest," she told People. "Three versus four kids doesn't seem so scary."

The Instagram post quickly generated thousands of comments, including support from Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.

"Erin! He's perfect!" she wrote. "The hair."