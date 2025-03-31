Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 31, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman

By UPI Staff
Christopher Walken arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024, in New York City. The actor turns 82 on March 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Christopher Walken arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Dune: Part Two" at Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024, in New York City. The actor turns 82 on March 31. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Pope Pius IV in 1499

-- Philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596

-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675

-- Musician Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Musician Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Jack Johnson in 1878

-- Educator/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889

-- Actor/musician Richard Kiley in 1922

-- Labor rights activist Cesar Chavez in 1927

-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 98)

File Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928

-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929

-- Writer John Jakes in 1932

-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 91)

-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Musician Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 90)

-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) in 1944 (age 81)

-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 80)

-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 77)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor/College Football Hall of Fame member Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 75)

-- Musician Angus Young (AC/DC) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Musician Bob Crawford (Avett Brothers) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Karla Sofía Gascón in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 45)

-- Actor Brian Tyree Henry in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Jack Antonoff (Bleachers/Fun) in 1984 (age 41)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Georg Listing (Tokio Hotel) in 1987 (age 38)

