Famous birthdays for March 31: Christopher Walken, Rhea Perlman

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Pope Pius IV in 1499
-- Philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596
-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675
-- Musician Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685
-- Musician Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732
-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Jack Johnson in 1878
-- Educator/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889
-- Actor/musician Richard Kiley in 1922
-- Labor rights activist Cesar Chavez in 1927
-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 98)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928
-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929
-- Writer John Jakes in 1932
-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 91)
-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934
-- Musician Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 90)
-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 83)
-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 82)
-- Musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company) in 1944 (age 81)
-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 80)
-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 77)
-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor/College Football Hall of Fame member Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 75)
-- Musician Angus Young (AC/DC) in 1955 (age 70)
-- Musician Bob Crawford (Avett Brothers) in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Karla Sofía Gascón in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Brian Tyree Henry in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician Jack Antonoff (Bleachers/Fun) in 1984 (age 41)
-- Musician Georg Listing (Tokio Hotel) in 1987 (age 38)