Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 30, 2025 / 3:58 PM

'Thorn Birds,' 'Dr. Kildare' icon Richard Chamberlain dead at 90

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The Thorn Birds and Shogun actor Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90.

The three-time Golden Globe-winner's publicist Harlan Boll told CNN the Dr. Kildare icon died Saturday in Hawaii from complications of a stroke.

Advertisement

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us," Chamberlain's longtime partner Martin Rabbett said in a statement to Deadline.com.

"How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure."

The Korean War veteran -- who also starred in the films Julius Caesar, The Three Musketeers and The Towering Inferno -- would have turned 91 Monday.

His final acting credit was in 2019's Finding Julia.

Notable deaths of 2025

Matt Stevens
Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Working Man' tops North American box office with $15.2M
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Working Man' tops North American box office with $15.2M
March 30 (UPI) -- Jason Statham's "Working Man" is the No. 1 movie in North America with $15.2 million, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Yellowjackets' star Sarah Desjardins: Callie is on a mission for answers in S3
TV // 5 hours ago
'Yellowjackets' star Sarah Desjardins: Callie is on a mission for answers in S3
NEW YORK, March 30 (UPI) -- Sarah Desjardins told UPI her "Yellowjackets" character Callie is trying to figure out what kind of person she is as her mom Shauna's shocking secret past is revealed.
Amber Ruffin out as emcee for White House Correspondents' dinner
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Amber Ruffin out as emcee for White House Correspondents' dinner
March 30 (UPI) -- White House Correspondents' Association President Eugene Daniels has announced that comedian Amber Ruffin will not be the headliner as planned for next month's awards dinner.
Famous birthdays for March 30: Simone Ashley, Justin Moore
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 30: Simone Ashley, Justin Moore
March 30 (UPI) -- Actor Simone Ashley turns 30 and singer Justin Moore turns 41, among the famous birthdays for March 30.
Titus Welliver proud of 10 seasons of 'Bosch,' unsure what future holds for iconic P.I.
TV // 1 day ago
Titus Welliver proud of 10 seasons of 'Bosch,' unsure what future holds for iconic P.I.
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- Promoting the third and final season of Prime Video's "Bosch: Legacy" has been a bittersweet experience for star Titus Welliver.
Rapper Young Scooter dead at 39
Music // 1 day ago
Rapper Young Scooter dead at 39
March 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Young Scooter has died at the age of 39.
Johnny Mathis retires from touring at 89
Music // 1 day ago
Johnny Mathis retires from touring at 89
March 29 (UPI) -- Beloved singer Johnny Mathis is wrapping up his concert tour earlier than planned.
Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Playboi Carti's 'I Am Music' tops U.S. album chart
March 29 (UPI) -- Rapper Playboi Carti's "I Am Music" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for March 29: Brendan Gleeson, Perry Farrell
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 29: Brendan Gleeson, Perry Farrell
March 29 (UPI) -- Actor Brendan Gleeson turns 70 and musician Perry Farrell turns 66, among the famous birthdays for March 29.
St. Vincent drops 'DOA' from 'Death of a Unicorn' soundtrack
Music // 2 days ago
St. Vincent drops 'DOA' from 'Death of a Unicorn' soundtrack
March 28 (UPI) -- St. Vincent released "DOA," a new song from the soundtrack of the film "Death of a Unicorn," starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Titus Welliver proud of 10 seasons of 'Bosch,' unsure what future holds for iconic P.I.
Titus Welliver proud of 10 seasons of 'Bosch,' unsure what future holds for iconic P.I.
Amber Ruffin out as emcee for White House Correspondents' dinner
Amber Ruffin out as emcee for White House Correspondents' dinner
Johnny Mathis retires from touring at 89
Johnny Mathis retires from touring at 89
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement