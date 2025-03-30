'Thorn Birds,' 'Dr. Kildare' icon Richard Chamberlain dead at 90

Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The Thorn Birds and Shogun actor Richard Chamberlain has died at the age of 90. The three-time Golden Globe-winner's publicist Harlan Boll told CNN the Dr. Kildare icon died Saturday in Hawaii from complications of a stroke. Advertisement

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us," Chamberlain's longtime partner Martin Rabbett said in a statement to Deadline.com.

"How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure."

The Korean War veteran -- who also starred in the films Julius Caesar, The Three Musketeers and The Towering Inferno -- would have turned 91 Monday.

His final acting credit was in 2019's Finding Julia.

Notable deaths of 2025

Matt Stevens Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the Safety Matt Stevens intercepts a tipped pass during an NFL game on January 8, 2000. Stevens, who played for the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans and the New England Patriots where he won a Super Bowl in 2022, died at the age of 51 on March 20. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo