March 30, 2025 / 10:45 AM

Amber Ruffin out as emcee for White House Correspondents' dinner

By Karen Butler
Amber Ruffin will not be performing as planned at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Amber Ruffin will not be performing as planned at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- White House Correspondents' Association President Eugene Daniels has announced that writer and comedian Amber Ruffin will not be the headliner as planned for next month's awards dinner.

"At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists," Daniels told WHCA members Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event is slated to take place on April 26 without a comedian's performance.

Deadline.com said U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to attend.

Ruffin has not publicly commented on the change in plans.

Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, James Cagney, Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Jay Leno, Conan O'Brien, Aretha Franklin, Stephen Colbert, Cecily Strong, Trevor Noah, Michelle Wolf, and Colin Jost are among the past entertainers who have performed at the dinner.

Joe Biden hosts 2023 White House Correspondents' dinner

President Joe Biden speaks during the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 29, 2023. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

