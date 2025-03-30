Famous birthdays for March 30: Simone Ashley, Justin Moore

March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
March 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- Artist Francisco Jose de Goya in 1746
-- Chemist Robert Bunsen, inventor of the Bunsen gas burner, in 1811
-- Writer Anna Sewell in 1820
-- Civil War spy Mary Elizabeth Bowser in 1839
-- Social reformer Charles Booth in 1840
-- Artist Vincent van Gogh in 1853
-- Writer Sean O'Casey in 1880
-- Philanthropist Brooke Astor in 1902
-- Musician Frankie Laine in 1913
-- TV host Peter Marshall in 1926
-- Actor Richard Dysart in 1929
-- Actor John Astin in 1930 (age 95)
-- Actor Warren Beatty in 1937 (age 88)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jerry Lucas in 1940 (age 85)
-- Musician Graeme Edge (Moody Blues) in 1941
-- Musician Eric Clapton (Cream) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Actor Robbie Coltrane in 1950
-- Actor Paul Reiser in 1957 (age 68)
-- Musician MC Hammer in 1962 (age 63)
-- Musician Tracy Chapman in 1964 (age 61)
-- Actor Ian Ziering in 1964 (age 61)
-- TV commentator Piers Morgan in 1965 (age 60)
-- Musician Celine Dion in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor/TV personality Mark Consuelos in 1971 (age 54)
-- Musician Norah Jones in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Fiona Gubelmann in 1980 (age 45)
-- Actor Katy Mixon in 1981 (age 44)
-- Musician Justin Moore in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Tessa Ferrer in 1986 (age 39)
-- Musician Jordan Davis in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician Thomas Rhett in 1990 (age 35)
-- Musician Anitta in 1993 (age 32)
-- Actor Simone Ashley in 1995 (age 30)
-- Actor Gideon Adlon in 1997 (age 28)