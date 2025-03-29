Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 29, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 29: Brendan Gleeson, Perry Farrell

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Brendan Gleeson attends the 95th annual Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in California on February 13, 2023. The actor turns 70 on March 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Brendan Gleeson attends the 95th annual Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in California on February 13, 2023. The actor turns 70 on March 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/musician Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Entrepreneur Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 82)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Vangelis in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Bobby Kimball (Toto) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Bud Cort in 1948 (age 77)

-- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in 1952 (age 73)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 70)

Advertisement

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 70)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction/Porno for Pyros) in 1959 (age 66)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 64)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 57)

-- TV personality Tess Daly in 1969 (age 56)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician PJ Morton (Maroon 5) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Ed Skrein in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Irene (Red Velvet) in 1991 (age 34)

File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

Read More

Latest Headlines

St. Vincent drops 'DOA' from 'Death of a Unicorn' soundtrack
Music // 12 hours ago
St. Vincent drops 'DOA' from 'Death of a Unicorn' soundtrack
March 28 (UPI) -- St. Vincent released "DOA," a new song from the soundtrack of the film "Death of a Unicorn," starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd.
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere' album, announce tour
Music // 12 hours ago
Mumford & Sons release 'Rushmere' album, announce tour
March 28 (UPI) -- Mumford & Sons dropped "Rushmere," their first album in over six years, and announced an upcoming North America tour on Friday.
Mary Steenburgen joins Ted Danson in 'Man on the Inside' Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
Mary Steenburgen joins Ted Danson in 'Man on the Inside' Season 2
March 28 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Friday that Mary Steenburgen has been cast in "A Man on the Inside" Season 2, a comedy starring her husband, Ted Danson.
Sex Pistols announce first North American tour in over 20 years
Music // 13 hours ago
Sex Pistols announce first North American tour in over 20 years
March 28 (UPI) -- The Sex Pistols are touring North America for the first time in over two decades, the band announced Friday.
My Bloody Valentine to go on tour after 10 years
Music // 14 hours ago
My Bloody Valentine to go on tour after 10 years
March 28 (UPI) -- My Bloody Valentine is going on tour for the first time in more than a decade, the band announced on social media Friday.
'Stranger Things' stage show to be subject of Netflix documentary
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Stranger Things' stage show to be subject of Netflix documentary
March 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing a documentary about the "Stranger Things" stage show that premiered on a London West End stage in 2023, and is arriving on Broadway Friday.
'Common Side Effects' renewed for Season 2
TV // 16 hours ago
'Common Side Effects' renewed for Season 2
March 28 (UPI) -- Adult Swim announced that its animated comedy-thriller "Common Side Effects" has been renewed for Season 2.
Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
TV // 17 hours ago
Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
March 28 (UPI) -- Matt Bomer said he would jump on the opportunity to film a "White Collar" reunion on "The Tonight Show" Thursday, adding that the decision is "above my paygrade."
Live-action 'Legend of Zelda' film gets March 2027 release date
Movies // 17 hours ago
Live-action 'Legend of Zelda' film gets March 2027 release date
March 28 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures and Nintendo announced the live-action film adaptation of popular video game franchise "The Legend of Zelda" will release in theaters March 26, 2027.
Lucy Dacus, Hozier perform 'Bullseye' live at National Gallery of Ireland
Music // 18 hours ago
Lucy Dacus, Hozier perform 'Bullseye' live at National Gallery of Ireland
March 28 (UPI) -- Lucy Dacus shared a live performance of "Bullseye," her collaboration with Hozier from her new album, "Forever is a Feeling."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Gayle King space flight sets April 14 launch
Katy Perry, Gayle King space flight sets April 14 launch
Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
Matt Bomer on 'White Collar' reunion: 'I would do it in a heartbeat'
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman battling stage 4 cancer
Former teen idol Bobby Sherman battling stage 4 cancer
Famous birthdays for March 28: Reba McEntire, Laura Harrier
Famous birthdays for March 28: Reba McEntire, Laura Harrier
Jonathan Roumie hopes 'The Chosen: Last Supper' becomes 'staple of the culture'
Jonathan Roumie hopes 'The Chosen: Last Supper' becomes 'staple of the culture'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement