Famous birthdays for March 29: Brendan Gleeson, Perry Farrell

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/musician Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Entrepreneur Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 82)

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Vangelis in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Bobby Kimball (Toto) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Bud Cort in 1948 (age 77)

-- Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in 1952 (age 73)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 70)

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 68)

-- Musician Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction/Porno for Pyros) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 64)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 57)

-- TV personality Tess Daly in 1969 (age 56)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician PJ Morton (Maroon 5) in 1981 (age 44)

-- Actor Ed Skrein in 1983 (age 42)

-- Musician Irene (Red Velvet) in 1991 (age 34)