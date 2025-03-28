Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly welcome baby girl

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have welcomed their first child, a daughter. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has announced the birth of his first child with his ex-girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed," the musician wrote on Instagram Thursday. Advertisement

The post, which includes a video of him holding his newborn's hands, has already gotten more than 500,000 "likes."

The child's name was not revealed.

The former couple called off their engagement in December.

Fox announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in November.

She is also the mother of Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green.