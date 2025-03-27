Trending
March 27, 2025 / 12:20 PM

Nintendo showcases 'Pokemon Legends: Z-A,' 'Dragon Quest' remakes

By Jessica Inman
"Pokemon Legends: Z-A" was among the upcoming games that were previewed during Nintendo Direct Thursday. Photo courtesy of The Pokemon Company
March 27 (UPI) -- Nintendo is previewing Pokemon Legends: Z-A and its Dragon Quest remakes.

The sneak peeks were among those shared during Thursday's Nintendo Direct presentation, which showcases upcoming releases.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A was previously given a late 2025 release date during the Pokemon Presents presentation Feb. 27 on Pokemon Day.

The game allows players to explore Lumiose City as it is revamped to promote greater peace among Pokemon and people.

A preview shared Thursday gives fans a glimpse of wild zones, or "special environments where wild Pokemon can live comfortably, even within the city."

At night, a tournament known as the Z-A Royale takes place. Players will participate in "new Pokemon battles that happen in real time and can feature Mega Evolutions," an official synopsis reads.

Dragon Quest I and Dragon Quest II, meanwhile is being remade, and will also debut this year.

"A modernized version of classic JRPGs, Dragon Quest I and II HD-2D remake continues the Erdick Trilogy narrative of the iconic Dragon Quest series," a description reads.

Nintendo Direct also mentioned the Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond and Monument Valley games.

