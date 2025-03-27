Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 27, 2025 / 1:31 PM

Katy Perry, Gayle King space flight sets April 14 launch

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Katy Perry performs at the Vote for Freedom Rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at The Carrie Blast Furnaces in Rankin, Pa., in 2024. The pop star is going to space. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI..
1 of 6 | Katy Perry performs at the Vote for Freedom Rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at The Carrie Blast Furnaces in Rankin, Pa., in 2024. The pop star is going to space. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.. | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Blue Origin set a date for its space flight featuring Katy Perry and Gayle King, and released a patch to symbolize the ride, Thursday.

The all-female crew will take off April 14 in West Texas, the private space technology company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Their destination is the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space, better known as the Karman line, and, once they arrive, they will be weightless for roughly four minutes.

The NS-31 Mission is set to include Aisha Bowe, a former rocket scientist who is represented by a target star on the patch -- a nod to her "big goals, passion for STEM, and commitment to inspiring future generations," according to an official description.

Researcher and Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen will also be on board. Nguyen is represented by scales to represent her "commitment to advocate for civil rights, break barriers, and empower everyday people to create change," the synopsis continues.

Other crew members include filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, represented by a film reel, and journalist Lauren Sanchez represented by a character from her a kids' book she wrote.

Advertisement

Perry's image is a firework, in a nod to her iconic song, and King, who co-hosts CBS Mornings, is depicted as a "shooting star microphone."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Leonardo DiCaprio searches for his daughter in 'One Battle After Another' trailer
Movies // 9 minutes ago
Leonardo DiCaprio searches for his daughter in 'One Battle After Another' trailer
March 27 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio is a former revolutionary on a search for his daughter in the trailer for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's new film "One Battle After Another."
Nintendo showcases 'Pokemon Legends: Z-A,' 'Dragon Quest' remakes
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nintendo showcases 'Pokemon Legends: Z-A,' 'Dragon Quest' remakes
March 27 (UPI) -- Nintendo offered previews of "Pokemon Legends: Z-A" and its "Dragon Quest" remakes during the Nintendo Direct presentation Thursday, which showcases upcoming releases.
Netflix drops lyric video for Evanescence's 'Afterlife' from 'Devil May Cry'
TV // 2 hours ago
Netflix drops lyric video for Evanescence's 'Afterlife' from 'Devil May Cry'
March 27 (UPI) -- Netflix released an official lyric video for "Afterlife," an Evanescence song from the soundtrack of upcoming animated series "Devil May Cry."
Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations
Music // 2 hours ago
Ella Langley tops ACM Awards nominations
March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards have arrived and first-time nominee Ella Langley scored eight nods, leading the way.
Enrico Colantoni plays self on 'Suits LA': 'I saw the funny in it'
TV // 2 hours ago
Enrico Colantoni plays self on 'Suits LA': 'I saw the funny in it'
NEW YORK, March 27 (UPI) -- Enrico Colantoni told UPI he knew he'd be in good hands when his former "Just Shoot Me" writer asked him to play himself in an episode of his new legal drama "Suits LA."
BBC's 'Backlash' to examine aftermath of George Floyd's murder
Movies // 3 hours ago
BBC's 'Backlash' to examine aftermath of George Floyd's murder
March 27 (UPI) -- The BBC announced a new documentary film, "Backlash: The Murder of George Floyd," which will explore the murder of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020 and the protests that followed.
'Baby Reindeer' leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations
TV // 3 hours ago
'Baby Reindeer' leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations
March 27 (UPI) -- The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards are in, and "Baby Reindeer" scored 8 nods, while "Mr. Bates vs The Post Office," "Rivals" and "Slow Horses" followed with six nominations each.
Michelle Monaghan says she doesn't judge her 'White Lotus' character
TV // 4 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan says she doesn't judge her 'White Lotus' character
March 27 (UPI) -- Michelle Monaghan discussed her "White Lotus" character, Jaclyn, and shared her friends' reactions to the hookup when she visited "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday.
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran discusses 'Azizam,' shares album title on 'Tonight'
March 27 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed his single "Azizam" and announced his upcoming album will be called "Play" when he stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday.
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
TV // 6 hours ago
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
March 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Tomlinson's talk-show, "After Midnight," is ending after two seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: 'Working Man' is no 'Beekeeper' but still fun
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Sonya Cassidy: Duffy's strong moral compass gets tested in 'Reacher' S3
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' ending after two seasons
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Elisabeth Moss discusses 'Handmaids Tale' ending on 'Kimmel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement