Famous birthdays for March 27: Fergie, Halle Bailey

1 of 3 | Fergie arrives on the red carpet at the 36th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on November 30, 2022, in New York City. The musician turns 50 on March 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier in 1813

-- Teacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate/Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Musician Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Cale Yarborough in 1939

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 83)

File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI

-- Musician Tony Banks (Genesis) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Writer/musician Chris Stewart (Genesis) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Johnny April (Staind) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Mariah Carey in 1969 (age 56)

File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI

-- Musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Elizabeth Mitchell in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Fergie (Black Eyed Peas) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Jessie J in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Kimbra in 1990 (age 35)

-- Musician Lisa (Blackpink) in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Sophie Nélisse in 2000 (age 25)

-- Musician/actor Halle Bailey (Chloe x Halle) in 2000 (age 25)