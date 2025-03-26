Trending
Entertainment News
March 26, 2025 / 11:28 AM

Gwyneth Paltrow, Meghan Markle hang out, shut down feud rumors

By Jessica Inman
Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" in 2019. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 5 | Gwyneth Paltrow arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix premiere of "The Politician" in 2019. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle shut down rumors of an apparent feud Tuesday.

Paltrow, an actress and the founder of lifestyle brand Goop, shared a video featuring Markle, the duchess of Sussex and a former actress, on Instagram Stories while responding to questions from her followers.

"Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?" one commenter asked.

"I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever," Paltrow, 52, responded. "Do you understand this?"

Viewers then see Markle, 43, sitting at the table next to her. She shrugs and eats a bite of what appears to be apple pie.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle shut down rumors of an apparent feud with a video together on Instagram. Screenshot via gwynethpaltrow/Instagram Stories

The rumors began over the weekend after Paltrow posted a "#betterboyfriendbreakfast" video that shows her preparing her "cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon."

Viewer comments appear to compare the video to Markle's lifestyle show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, which began streaming March 4.

The show has been criticized by some for showcasing unattainable standards, despite the former Suits actress' comments about embracing imperfection.

"Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends," one commenter wrote on Paltrow's post. "Just your beautiful true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see."

"What? No edible flowers?" another comment reads.

In an interview for the April issue of Vanity Fair, Paltrow confirmed she'd met Markle but said she doesn't "know her at all."

"Maybe I'll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie," she said.

Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is next set to star opposite Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

Gwyneth Paltrow turns 51: 30 red carpet looks through the years

Gwyneth Paltrow (R) and her boyfriend at the time, actor Brad Pitt, arrive for the Golden Globe Awards on January 21, 1996. Paltrow and Pitt dated for over two years and were engaged before they called it off in 1997. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

