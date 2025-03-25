1 of 5 | Country music singer Trisha Yearwood sits next to her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,805th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Country music singer Trisha Yearwood has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Yearwood, 60, was honored in Los Angeles Monday for her contributions to the recording industry. Advertisement

Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce each delivered remarks during the ceremony.

"Our friendship throughout the years means the world to me, because girls out on the road need a buddy," McEntire said. "...I'm thrilled to pieces for ya."

Yearwood recently performed during the Opry 100: A Live Celebration in Nashville, and will sing songs from an upcoming album during a tour that kicks off April 30.

She is best known for popular tracks like "She's in Love with the Boy," and has released 15 albums.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome renowned country singer Trisha Yearwood to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her remarkable talent has touched the hearts of millions around the world," said producer Ana Martinez.

Yearwood is also known for her cookbooks and television show on Food Network, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

Her husband, country music singer Garth Brooks, also attended the ceremony.