Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2025 / 9:13 AM

Trisha Yearwood honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Jessica Inman
Country music singer Trisha Yearwood sits next to her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,805th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Country music singer Trisha Yearwood sits next to her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,805th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Country music singer Trisha Yearwood has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Yearwood, 60, was honored in Los Angeles Monday for her contributions to the recording industry.

Advertisement

Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce each delivered remarks during the ceremony.

"Our friendship throughout the years means the world to me, because girls out on the road need a buddy," McEntire said. "...I'm thrilled to pieces for ya."

Yearwood recently performed during the Opry 100: A Live Celebration in Nashville, and will sing songs from an upcoming album during a tour that kicks off April 30.

She is best known for popular tracks like "She's in Love with the Boy," and has released 15 albums.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome renowned country singer Trisha Yearwood to the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her remarkable talent has touched the hearts of millions around the world," said producer Ana Martinez.

Yearwood is also known for her cookbooks and television show on Food Network, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

Advertisement

Her husband, country music singer Garth Brooks, also attended the ceremony.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara attend premiere of 'The Studio'
TV // 30 minutes ago
Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara attend premiere of 'The Studio'
March 25 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara were among the cast members who attended the premiere of the Apple TV+ series "The Studio" Monday.
Grant Ellis proposes in 'Bachelor' Season 29 finale
TV // 1 hour ago
Grant Ellis proposes in 'Bachelor' Season 29 finale
March 25 (UPI) -- Grant Ellis proposed in the last episode of "The Bachelor" Season 29 after falling for both Litia Garr and Juliana Pasquarosa.
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Movie review: Laughs rare in 'Death of a Unicorn'
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "Death of a Unicorn," in theaters Friday, loses track of the comedy by failing to ground its outrageous premise in reality.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Redd
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Redd
March 25 (UPI) -- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker turns 60 and comedian Chris Redd turns 40, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick celebrates birth of first child
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick celebrates birth of first child
March 24 (UPI) -- Ed Westwick, best known for portraying Chuck Bass on "Gossip Girl," announced the birth of his first child with his wife, Amy Jackson.
Caitlin Cark discusses her competitive side with Letterman in 'My Next Guest' clip
TV // 18 hours ago
Caitlin Cark discusses her competitive side with Letterman in 'My Next Guest' clip
March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a clip from David Letterman's interview with WNBA star Caitlin Clark from an upcoming episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."
Lizzo to play musician Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic
Movies // 19 hours ago
Lizzo to play musician Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic
March 24 (UPI) -- Pop singer Lizzo is set to portray "godmother of rock and roll" Rosetta Tharpe in a biopic from Amazon MGM Studios.
Linda Cardellini to play Jason's mother in 'Friday the 13th' prequel 'Crystal Lake'
TV // 19 hours ago
Linda Cardellini to play Jason's mother in 'Friday the 13th' prequel 'Crystal Lake'
March 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday it has cast Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees in the "Friday the 13th" prequel series "Crystal Lake."
Bella Heathcote, James Russo join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Bella Heathcote, James Russo join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
March 24 (UPI) -- "Pieces of Her" actress Bella Heathcote and "Horizon" actor James Russo will join the cast of "Tulsa King" in Season 3, Paramount+ announced Monday.
Diego Luna prepares for 'different kind of mission' in 'Andor' Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Diego Luna prepares for 'different kind of mission' in 'Andor' Season 2 trailer
March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing Season 2 of its "Rogue One" prequel series "Andor," which arrives on the streamer April 22.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
'When Calls the Heart' renewed for Season 13
'When Calls the Heart' renewed for Season 13
Google Doodle celebrates cherry blossom season
Google Doodle celebrates cherry blossom season
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Bill Burr, Adam Sandler, Tracey Morgan honor Conan O'Brien at Kennedy Center tribute
Bill Burr, Adam Sandler, Tracey Morgan honor Conan O'Brien at Kennedy Center tribute
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement