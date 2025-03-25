Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 25: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Redd

By UPI Staff
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on March 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet at the Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on March 25. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Actor Ed Begley Sr. in 1901

-- Jack Ruby, who killed presumed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, in 1911

-- Sports commentator Howard Cosell in 1918

-- Actor Simone Signoret in 1921

-- Writer Flannery O'Connor in 1925

-- Film critic Gene Shalit in 1926 (age 99)

-- Astronaut James Lovell in 1928 (age 97)

-- Writer Gloria Steinem in 1934 (age 91)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Aretha Franklin in 1942

-- Actor/filmmaker Paul Michael Glaser in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Elton John in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Bonnie Bedelia in 1948 (age 77)

-- Comedian/actor Mary Gross in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Marcia Cross in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker in 1965 (age 60)

-- TV personality Ben Mankiewicz in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Olympic figure skater Debi Thomas in 1967 (age 58)

-- Olympian/Basketball Hall of Fame member Sheryl Swoopes in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Lark Voorhies in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Laz Alonso in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Melanie Blatt (All Saints) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Domenick Lombardozzi in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Édgar Ramírez in 1977 (age 48)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Lee Pace in 1979 (age 46)

-- Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in 1980 (age 45)

-- Comedian Alex Moffat in 1982 (age 43)

-- Auto racer Danica Patrick in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jenny Slate in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician/actor Katharine McPhee in 1984 (age 41)

-- Comedian/actor Chris Redd in 1985 (age 40)

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

-- Music producer Ryan Lewis in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Big Sean in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Aly Michalka (Aly & AJ) in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Matthew Beard in 1989 (age 36)

Advertisement

-- Actor Kiowa Gordon in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Justin Prentice in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Mikey Madison in 1999 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick celebrates birth of first child
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick celebrates birth of first child
March 24 (UPI) -- Ed Westwick, best known for portraying Chuck Bass on "Gossip Girl," announced the birth of his first child with his wife, Amy Jackson.
Caitlin Cark discusses her competitive side with Letterman in 'My Next Guest' clip
TV // 12 hours ago
Caitlin Cark discusses her competitive side with Letterman in 'My Next Guest' clip
March 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a clip from David Letterman's interview with WNBA star Caitlin Clark from an upcoming episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction."
Lizzo to play musician Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic
Movies // 12 hours ago
Lizzo to play musician Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic
March 24 (UPI) -- Pop singer Lizzo is set to portray "godmother of rock and roll" Rosetta Tharpe in a biopic from Amazon MGM Studios.
Linda Cardellini to play Jason's mother in 'Friday the 13th' prequel 'Crystal Lake'
TV // 13 hours ago
Linda Cardellini to play Jason's mother in 'Friday the 13th' prequel 'Crystal Lake'
March 24 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday it has cast Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees in the "Friday the 13th" prequel series "Crystal Lake."
Bella Heathcote, James Russo join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
TV // 13 hours ago
Bella Heathcote, James Russo join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
March 24 (UPI) -- "Pieces of Her" actress Bella Heathcote and "Horizon" actor James Russo will join the cast of "Tulsa King" in Season 3, Paramount+ announced Monday.
Diego Luna prepares for 'different kind of mission' in 'Andor' Season 2 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
Diego Luna prepares for 'different kind of mission' in 'Andor' Season 2 trailer
March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is previewing Season 2 of its "Rogue One" prequel series "Andor," which arrives on the streamer April 22.
Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
Music // 15 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
March 24 (UPI) -- The 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson.
Olivia Wilde, Zac Efron among 'The Studio' guest stars
TV // 15 hours ago
Olivia Wilde, Zac Efron among 'The Studio' guest stars
March 24 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen announced Zac Efron, Olivia Wilde and other celebrity guest stars for his series "The Studio," which debuts on Apple TV+ Wednesday.
Rachel Zegler, Charithra Chandran to read 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories'
TV // 15 hours ago
Rachel Zegler, Charithra Chandran to read 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories'
March 24 (UPI) -- "Snow White" star Rachel Zegler and "Bridgerton" actress Charithra Chandran are set to read children's stories on "CBeebies Bedtime Stories" Friday and Sunday, respectively.
Jonas Brothers appear in 'Very Jonas Christmas' photos
Movies // 17 hours ago
Jonas Brothers appear in 'Very Jonas Christmas' photos
March 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a first look at "A Very Jonas Christmas," a holiday movie starring the Jonas Brothers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson to perform at Academy of County Music Awards
'When Calls the Heart' renewed for Season 13
'When Calls the Heart' renewed for Season 13
Google Doodle celebrates cherry blossom season
Google Doodle celebrates cherry blossom season
Bill Burr, Adam Sandler, Tracey Morgan honor Conan O'Brien at Kennedy Center tribute
Bill Burr, Adam Sandler, Tracey Morgan honor Conan O'Brien at Kennedy Center tribute
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement