Famous birthdays for March 25: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Redd

March 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- Actor Ed Begley Sr. in 1901
-- Jack Ruby, who killed presumed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, in 1911
-- Sports commentator Howard Cosell in 1918
-- Actor Simone Signoret in 1921
-- Writer Flannery O'Connor in 1925
-- Film critic Gene Shalit in 1926 (age 99)
-- Astronaut James Lovell in 1928 (age 97)
-- Writer Gloria Steinem in 1934 (age 91)
-- Musician Aretha Franklin in 1942
-- Actor/filmmaker Paul Michael Glaser in 1943 (age 82)
-- Musician Elton John in 1947 (age 78)
-- Actor Bonnie Bedelia in 1948 (age 77)
-- Comedian/actor Mary Gross in 1953 (age 72)
-- Musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Marcia Cross in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker in 1965 (age 60)
-- TV personality Ben Mankiewicz in 1967 (age 58)
-- Olympic figure skater Debi Thomas in 1967 (age 58)
-- Olympian/Basketball Hall of Fame member Sheryl Swoopes in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Lark Voorhies in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Laz Alonso in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Melanie Blatt (All Saints) in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Domenick Lombardozzi in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Édgar Ramírez in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Lee Pace in 1979 (age 46)
-- Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in 1980 (age 45)
-- Comedian Alex Moffat in 1982 (age 43)
-- Auto racer Danica Patrick in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Jenny Slate in 1982 (age 43)
-- Musician/actor Katharine McPhee in 1984 (age 41)
-- Comedian/actor Chris Redd in 1985 (age 40)
-- Music producer Ryan Lewis in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician Big Sean in 1988 (age 37)
-- Actor/musician Aly Michalka (Aly & AJ) in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Matthew Beard in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Kiowa Gordon in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Justin Prentice in 1994 (age 31)
-- Actor Mikey Madison in 1999 (age 26)