Famous birthdays for March 25: Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Redd

March 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Actor Ed Begley Sr. in 1901

-- Jack Ruby, who killed presumed John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, in 1911

-- Sports commentator Howard Cosell in 1918

-- Actor Simone Signoret in 1921

-- Writer Flannery O'Connor in 1925

-- Film critic Gene Shalit in 1926 (age 99)

-- Astronaut James Lovell in 1928 (age 97)

-- Writer Gloria Steinem in 1934 (age 91)

-- Musician Aretha Franklin in 1942

-- Actor/filmmaker Paul Michael Glaser in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Elton John in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Bonnie Bedelia in 1948 (age 77)

-- Comedian/actor Mary Gross in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Steve Norman (Spandau Ballet) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Marcia Cross in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Sarah Jessica Parker in 1965 (age 60)

-- TV personality Ben Mankiewicz in 1967 (age 58)

-- Olympic figure skater Debi Thomas in 1967 (age 58)

-- Olympian/Basketball Hall of Fame member Sheryl Swoopes in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Lark Voorhies in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Laz Alonso in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Melanie Blatt (All Saints) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Domenick Lombardozzi in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Édgar Ramírez in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Lee Pace in 1979 (age 46)

-- Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in 1980 (age 45)

-- Comedian Alex Moffat in 1982 (age 43)

-- Auto racer Danica Patrick in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Jenny Slate in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician/actor Katharine McPhee in 1984 (age 41)

-- Comedian/actor Chris Redd in 1985 (age 40)

-- Music producer Ryan Lewis in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Big Sean in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor/musician Aly Michalka (Aly & AJ) in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Matthew Beard in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Kiowa Gordon in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Justin Prentice in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Mikey Madison in 1999 (age 26)