March 24, 2025 / 9:50 AM

Nick Viall's wife Natalie experiences second miscarriage

By Jessica Inman
Nick Viall (L) and Natalie Joy are experiencing their second miscarriage in two months. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nick Viall (L) and Natalie Joy are experiencing their second miscarriage in two months. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 24 (UPI) -- Nick Viall, who starred as The Bachelor in Season 21 of the reality show, and his wife, Natalie Joy, are experiencing a second miscarriage.

Joy announced the news in her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again," she wrote.

Natalie Joy announced her second miscarriage on Instagram Stories. Joy was expecting another child with her husband, "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall. Screenshot via nnataliejjoy/Instagram Stories

In January, Joy announced on The Viall Files, that she was "actively miscarrying," describing the experience as "the biggest heartbreak, I think of my life."

She said that she was trying balance her grief with presence for their daughter River Rose, who was 11 months at the time.

"This past week I miscarried again," she wrote Sunday on Instagram. "I underwent a D&C this time which was harder than I imagined. It's going to take some time for me to feel like myself again and honestly I may never will but I hope to keep y'all involved in whatever that may look like."

Joy and Viall tied the knot in April of 2024. They dated four years prior to their nuptials.

