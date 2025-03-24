Jojo Siwa to kick off North American concert tour July 10

1 of 3 | JoJo Siwa has announced plans for a North American concert tour this summer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Pop singer and dancer Jojo Siwa has announced plans for a North American concert tour this summer. The 21-year-old entertainer is to kick off her 22-city series of shows July 11 in Houston. Advertisement

The tour will run through Aug. 9 and include stops in Austin, Orlando, Fla., Nashville, New York, Boston, Denver, Los Angeles and Anaheim, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Siwa's debut album, Guilty Pleasure, was released in 2024.