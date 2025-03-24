Trending
March 24, 2025 / 3:52 PM

'Gossip Girl' alum Ed Westwick celebrates birth of first child

By Jessica Inman
Ed Westwick (L) and Amy Jackson announced the birth of their first child together. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Ed Westwick (L) and Amy Jackson announced the birth of their first child together. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Ed Westwick, best known for portraying Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Amy Jackson.

The pair posted their baby news Monday, introducing their son, Oscar Alexander Westwick, on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy," they captioned the photo carousel.

The couple appears to be standing in a field in the first black-and-white photo they shared. Both Jackson, 33, and Westwick, 37, hold the baby as Westwick leans in to kiss his wife.

They married in August.

"I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day, too," Jackson told People at the time.

The pair got engaged in January 2024 and announced their relationship on the social media platform in 2022.

Josh Schwartz, one of Gossip Girl's creators, commented on their post.

"Congrats! Welcome to the world of fatherhood," he wrote. "Nothing will ever be the same (in the best way)."

