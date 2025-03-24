Famous birthdays for March 24: Peter Jacobson, Bob Mackie

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855
-- Magician/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874
-- Actor Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893
-- Animator Ub Iwerks in 1901
-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902
-- Bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909
-- Civil rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912
-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919
-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930
-- TV personality Mary Berry in 1935 (age 90)
-- Fashion designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 85)
-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 76)
-- Musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) in 1951 (age 74)
-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 74)
-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953
-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 65)
-- TV personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 63)
-- WWE wrestler the Undertaker in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Peter Jacobson in 1965 (age 60)
-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Sharon Corr (Corrs) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Vincent Mason, who performs under the names Maseo/P.A. Pasemaster Mase/Plug Three, (De La Soul) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Lauren Bowles in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 51)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Amanda Brugel in 1978 (age 47)
-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) in 1980 (age 45)
-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 37)
-- Musician Mina (Twice) in 1997 (age 28)