Famous birthdays for March 24: Peter Jacobson, Bob Mackie

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855

-- Magician/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874

-- Actor Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893

-- Animator Ub Iwerks in 1901

-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902

-- Bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909

-- Civil rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912

-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919

-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930

-- TV personality Mary Berry in 1935 (age 90)

-- Fashion designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 74)

-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953

-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 65)

-- TV personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 63)

-- WWE wrestler the Undertaker in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Peter Jacobson in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Sharon Corr (Corrs) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Vincent Mason, who performs under the names Maseo/P.A. Pasemaster Mase/Plug Three, (De La Soul) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Lauren Bowles in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 51)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Amanda Brugel in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) in 1980 (age 45)

-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Mina (Twice) in 1997 (age 28)