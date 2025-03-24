Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 24, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 24: Peter Jacobson, Bob Mackie

By UPI Staff
Peter Jacobson arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Fly Me To The Moon" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 8 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on March 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Peter Jacobson arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Fly Me To The Moon" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 8 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on March 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855

-- Magician/escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874

-- Actor Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893

-- Animator Ub Iwerks in 1901

-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902

-- Bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909

File Photo courtesy of the Dallas Police Department

-- Civil rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912

-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919

-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930

-- TV personality Mary Berry in 1935 (age 90)

-- Fashion designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 85)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 76)

-- Musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 74)

-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953

-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 71)

Advertisement

-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 65)

-- TV personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- WWE wrestler the Undertaker in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Peter Jacobson in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Sharon Corr (Corrs) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Vincent Mason, who performs under the names Maseo/P.A. Pasemaster Mase/Plug Three, (De La Soul) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 52)

File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI

-- Actor Lauren Bowles in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 51)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Amanda Brugel in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Benj Gershman (O.A.R.) in 1980 (age 45)

-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Mina (Twice) in 1997 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Snow White' tops North America box office with $43M
Movies // 11 hours ago
'Snow White' tops North America box office with $43M
March 23 (UPI) -- The live-action "Snow White" -- starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $43 million in receipts this week, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
Music // 14 hours ago
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
March 23 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift is praising the new album of her friend, singer-actress Selena Gomez and her fiance, producer Benny Blanco.
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
March 23 (UPI) -- Hallmark's Brennan Elliott has announced the death of his wife, clinical psychologist Camilla Row.
Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun
March 23 (UPI) -- Actor Randall Park turns 51 and musician Renjun turns 25, among the famous birthdays for March 23.
Social media influencer Jake Paul engaged to speed skater Jutta Leerdam
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Social media influencer Jake Paul engaged to speed skater Jutta Leerdam
March 22 (UPI) -- Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul has announced his engagement to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam.
'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91
March 22 (UPI) -- "Little House on the Prairie," "Bonanza" and "Blazing Saddles" stuntman and actor Jack Lilley has died at the age of 91.
Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops U.S. album chart
March 22 (UPI) -- Pop star Lady Gaga's "Mayhem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser
March 22 (UPI) -- Actors Guillermo Diaz and Cole Hauser turn 50, among the famous birthdays for March 22.
Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
March 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that "1923" actor Robert Patrick and "SEAL Team" actor Beau Knapp are joining the cast of "Tulsa King" Season 3.
Jason Statham learns his boss' daughter is missing in 'A Working Man' clip
Movies // 2 days ago
Jason Statham learns his boss' daughter is missing in 'A Working Man' clip
March 21 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing the action film "A Working Man," starring Jason Statham, and arriving in theaters March 28.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91
'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91
'Snow White' tops North America box office with $43M
'Snow White' tops North America box office with $43M
Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun
Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Hallmark's Brennan Elliott announces death of wife, Camilla Row
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez's new album on Instagram
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement