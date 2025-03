Famous birthdays for March 23: Randall Park, Renjun

1 of 3 | Randall Park attends the 30th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 7. The actor turns 51 on March 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

Actress Joan Crawford, one the last of Hollywood’s glamour queens whose career stretched back to the golden days of silent films, is shown in a 1945 scene in the movie “Mildred Pierce,” for which she won a “best actress” Academy Award. (UPI Photo/Files)

-- Filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Filmmaker Mark Rydell in 1929 (age 96)

-- Olympic track athlete Roger Bannister in 1929

-- Auto racer Craig Breedlove in 1937

-- Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek (Cars) in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 72)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- TV analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Writer Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 73)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 68)

-- Actor Catherine Keener in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Hope Davis in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor Marin Hinkle in 1966 (age 59)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Damon Albarn (Blur/Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician John Humphrey (Nixons) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 49)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Nicholle Tom in 1978 (age 47)

-- Musician Brett Young in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor/TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 36)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Britain's Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 33)

-- NBA player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 30)

-- Musician Renjun (NCT) in 2000 (age 25)