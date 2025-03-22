Advertisement
March 22, 2025 / 5:17 PM

Social media influencer Jake Paul engaged to speed skater Jutta Leerdam

By Karen Butler
Jake Paul speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater in 2024 in New York City. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI
1 of 2 | Jake Paul speaks onstage at the press conference in promotion for the Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater in 2024 in New York City. File Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul has announced his engagement to Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam.

"We're engaged. We can't wait to spend forever together," Paul, 28, posted on Instagram Saturday.

The post included a gallery of photos of the couple wearing white on a beach, with Paul down on one knee and Leerdom, 26, alternately looking ecstatic, then jumping up and down, and later showing off her new diamond ring.

The announcement earned nearly 1 million "likes" in its first five hours online.

The couple started dating in 2023.

