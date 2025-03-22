Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 22, 2025 / 11:27 AM

'Little House,' 'Bonanza,' 'Blazing Saddles' stuntman, actor Jack Lilley dead at 91

By Karen Butler
Jack Lilley, who worked on TV and film westerns for decades, has died at the age of 91. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Jack Lilley, who worked on TV and film westerns for decades, has died at the age of 91. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

March 22 (UPI) -- Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza and Blazing Saddles stuntman and actor Jack Lilley has died at the age of 91.

"The man who started it all. Figuratively and literally. The card shark, the horse trader, the wrangler, the man with a story for everything, he always knew someone who could help if he couldn't, known to many as friend, storyteller, joker, and a heck of a horseman, and his favorite, PAPA," his family said in an Instagram post Thursday, without divulging details about the cause and circumstances of his death.

Advertisement

"Jack went to be with his bride, Irene, tonight. He just couldn't bear another second without her. You left one heck of a mark on this world, Papa. Your laugh and spark in your eyes when you saw the ones you loved will stay with us forever.Thank you to all of our family and friends for reaching out. We will let you know about a service to celebrate the life of Jack Lilley."

The California native was a trained horseman who started his career in the 1940s and went on to work as an animal wrangler, stunt performer and coordinator, and background actor in Wagon Train, Death Valley Days, Maverick, Rawhide, Gunsmoke, Zorro, Highway to Heaven and Father Murphy.

Advertisement

His film credits include the classic westerns How the West Was Won, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Shootist and City Slickers.

Former Little House star Melissa Gilbert remembered Lilley fondly in her own Instagram post Friday.

"The little house family has lost one of our own. Jack Lilley has passed away. He was 91 years old. He also happened to be one of my favorite people on the planet," Gilbert wrote.

"He taught me how to ride a horse when I was just a wee little thing. He was so patient with me. He never said no when I would bound up to him squealing, "Can we go ride? Please, please, please?" Aside from being Victor French's photo double, he was featured prominently in many different roles on Little House. You can also see his absolute brilliance in the film Blazing Saddles."

Notable deaths of 2025

Angie Stone
Famed R&B singer Angie Stone poses for pictures at the Premiere of "Standing in the Shadows of Motown" at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, in New York City on November 7, 2002. Stone, who was a part of trio The Sequence and was known for songs such as "No More Rain," "More Than a Woman," "U-Haul" and "Wish I Didn't Miss You," died at the age of 63 after being involved in a sprinter van crash on March 1. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga's 'Mayhem' tops U.S. album chart
March 22 (UPI) -- Pop star Lady Gaga's "Mayhem" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser
March 22 (UPI) -- Actors Guillermo Diaz and Cole Hauser turn 50, among the famous birthdays for March 22.
Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
TV // 20 hours ago
Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp join 'Tulsa King' Season 3
March 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced that "1923" actor Robert Patrick and "SEAL Team" actor Beau Knapp are joining the cast of "Tulsa King" Season 3.
Jason Statham learns his boss' daughter is missing in 'A Working Man' clip
Movies // 21 hours ago
Jason Statham learns his boss' daughter is missing in 'A Working Man' clip
March 21 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios is previewing the action film "A Working Man," starring Jason Statham, and arriving in theaters March 28.
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven,' announce tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven,' announce tour
March 21 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers released the song "Love Me to Heaven" and announced the "Jonas 20: Living the Dream" tour.
'Severance' renewed for Season 3
TV // 23 hours ago
'Severance' renewed for Season 3
March 21 (UPI) -- "Severance" has been renewed for Season 3 following its Season 2 finale, Apple TV+ announced Friday.
J-Hope releases 'Mona Lisa' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope releases 'Mona Lisa' single, music video
March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope released the new song "Mona Lisa."
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco recall his proposal on 'Tonight'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco recall his proposal on 'Tonight'
March 21 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Selena Gomez and songwriter-producer Benny Blanco chatted about their engagement when they stopped by "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday.
Google Doodle celebrates women's NCAA tournament
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates women's NCAA tournament
March 21 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the beginning of women's college basketball championships with a Doodle.
'Y&R' actor Wings Hauser, father of 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser, dead at 78
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Y&R' actor Wings Hauser, father of 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser, dead at 78
March 21 (UPI) -- "Young and the Restless" alum Wings Hauser, the father of "Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser, has died at the age of 78.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Y&R' actor Wings Hauser, father of 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser, dead at 78
'Y&R' actor Wings Hauser, father of 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser, dead at 78
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven,' announce tour
Jonas Brothers release 'Love Me to Heaven,' announce tour
Google Doodle celebrates start of NCAA basketball tournament
Google Doodle celebrates start of NCAA basketball tournament
J-Hope releases 'Mona Lisa' single, music video
J-Hope releases 'Mona Lisa' single, music video
Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser
Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement