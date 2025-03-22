Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
-- Artist Anthony van Dyck in 1599
-- Writer Louis L'Amour in 1908
-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887
-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912
-- Mime Marcel Marceau in 1923
-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924
-- Artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 96)
-- Musician Stephen Sondheim in 1930
-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930
-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 94)
-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935
-- Musician George Benson in 1943 (age 82)
-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 78)
-- Musician Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 77)
-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor Fanny Ardant in 1949 (age 76)
-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 66)
-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Will Yun Lee in 1971 (age 54)
-- Figure skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 53)
-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Cole Hauser in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Kellie Williams in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) in 1977 (age 48)
-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 43)
-- Former NFL player J.J. Watt in 1989 (age 36)
-- Musician Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant) in 1990 (age 35)
-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 30)