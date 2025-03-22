Advertisement
March 22, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 22: Guillermo Diaz, Cole Hauser

By United Press International
Guillermo Diaz attends the premiere of "Bros" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on September 28, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Guillermo Diaz attends the premiere of "Bros" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on September 28, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Artist Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Writer Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- Mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 96)

File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

-- Musician Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 94)

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935

-- Musician George Benson in 1943 (age 82)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 78)

-- Musician Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 77)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Fanny Ardant in 1949 (age 76)

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 66)

File Photo by Derek French/UPI

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Will Yun Lee in 1971 (age 54)

-- Figure skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 53)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Cole Hauser in 1975 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Kellie Williams in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 43)

-- Former NFL player J.J. Watt in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician Lincoln Parish (Cage the Elephant) in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Dominique Fishback in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
