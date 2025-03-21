Trending
March 21, 2025 / 10:27 AM

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco recall his proposal on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on March 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on March 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Selena Gomez and songwriter-producer Benny Blanco chatted about their engagement when they stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

Gomez, 32, said she had no idea Blanco was going to pop the question.

"We had to do a lot of promo for the album," she said, referring to the couple's collaboration I Said I Love You First, which dropped Friday. "I woke up and I was very confused on what was happening on where we were going because it seemed kind of far. So I'm kind of a little grumpy. I'm like, I really am tired, this is too far."

Blanco said the entire experience was stressful for him.

"Getting engaged to someone is the craziest thing in the world," Blanco said. "It's like, right before you're gonna tell someone you're gonna be married to them forever, they're like 'Show me how good you can lie to me.' It's the hardest thing in the world. It's so hard."

The couple announced their proposal in December when Gomez posted her oval-shaped ring.

"Forever begins now," she said at the time.

She told Fallon that their album was "an exploration of each other's present, past and future."

The 14-track album includes collaborations with Gracie Abrams, J Balvin and Tainy. They released a music video for "Sunset Blvd," which appears on the album, March 14.

Selena Gomez's career: 50 images of the actress and singer

Selena Gomez arrives for the premiere of "The Game Plan" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 23, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

