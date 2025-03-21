Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 21, 2025 / 7:49 AM

'Y&R' actor Wings Hauser, father of 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser, dead at 78

By Karen Butler
Actor WIngs Hauser, the father of "Yellowstone" icon Cole Hauser (pictured), has died at the age of 78. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actor WIngs Hauser, the father of "Yellowstone" icon Cole Hauser (pictured), has died at the age of 78. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Young and the Restless alum Wings Hauser, the father of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, has died at the age of 78.

Wings' wife Cali told Variety Thursday that he died of natural causes, but did not disclose further details about the circumstances.

Advertisement

"Movie icon Wings Hauser took flight in the arms of his film & music partner, Cali Lili Hauser at their studio this weekend," Cali posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"Born in Hollywood, proud Academy member and prouder son of Academy Award winning writer, director, producer Dwight A. Hauser and loving mother Geraldine T. Hauser, Wings Hauser's one of a kind, legendary career spanned 58 years in movies, tv & music working alongside many of the greatest artists in the industry and earning their respect," the post continued. "His recent and upcoming releases along with his living wish is handing the torch to the love of his life, Cali, requesting she continue the work embodying their partnership, their love story and honoring his legacy."

In addition to his work on the soap Y&R, WIngs is known for his TV roles in Magnum, P.I., Roseanne, The Fall Guy, Murder, She Wrote, Perry Mason, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Bones. His films include The Insider and Tough Guys Don't Dance.

Advertisement

He had been working on a documentary about his life called Working Class Actor at the time of his death.

His son Cole gained fame for his portrayal of ranch foreman Rip Wheeler for five seasons of the contemporary western, Yellowstone.

Notable deaths of 2025

Angie Stone
Famed R&B singer Angie Stone poses for pictures at the Premiere of "Standing in the Shadows of Motown" at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, in New York City on November 7, 2002. Stone, who was a part of trio The Sequence and was known for songs such as "No More Rain," "More Than a Woman," "U-Haul" and "Wish I Didn't Miss You," died at the age of 63 after being involved in a sprinter van crash on March 1. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Disney Pixar announces 'Coco 2' is in the works
Movies // 1 hour ago
Disney Pixar announces 'Coco 2' is in the works
March 21 (UPI) -- Disney Pixar has announced that a sequel to its Oscar-winning 2017 animated film, "Coco," is now in the works.
Ferreira, Leguizamo: 'Bob Trevino' shows positives of social media
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ferreira, Leguizamo: 'Bob Trevino' shows positives of social media
March 19 (UPI) -- Barbie Ferreira and John Lezugizamo play two people with the same last name who connect on Facebook in "Bob Trevino Likes It," in theaters Friday. They celebrate the good social media can do.
Brett Gelman worked hard to get into 'reprehensible' Terry Nichols' head for 'McVeigh'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Brett Gelman worked hard to get into 'reprehensible' Terry Nichols' head for 'McVeigh'
NEW YORK, March 21 (UPI) -- Brett Gelman told UPI he relied on a combination of Mike Ott and Alex Gioulakis' screenplay and his own historical research to prepare to play Terry Nichols in the new film, "McVeigh."
'Ash' stars Aaron Paul, Eiza González disagree about going to space
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Ash' stars Aaron Paul, Eiza González disagree about going to space
LOS ANGELES, March 21 (UPI) -- Aaron Paul, Eiza González and director Flying Lotus spoke with UPI about their sci-fi thriller "Ash," in theaters Friday.
Famous birthdays for March 21: Sonequa Martin-Green, Rosie O'Donnell
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 21: Sonequa Martin-Green, Rosie O'Donnell
March 21 (UPI) -- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green turns 40 and actor Rosie O'Donnell turns 63, among the famous birthdays for March 21.
Chee asks Bernadette out in 'Dark Winds' clip
TV // 15 hours ago
Chee asks Bernadette out in 'Dark Winds' clip
March 20 (UPI) -- AMC released a clip from Sunday's episode of "Dark Winds" on Thursday, which takes Bernadette (Jessica Matten) and Chee's (Kiowa Gordon) relationship to the next level.
'The Carters' doc explores Aaron Carter, family's struggles
Music // 15 hours ago
'The Carters' doc explores Aaron Carter, family's struggles
March 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for the documentary "The Carters: Hurts to Love You" on Thursday. The two-part film premieres April 15.
'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake
TV // 17 hours ago
'Four Seasons' teaser: Tina Fey, Steve Carell star in series remake
March 20 (UPI) -- Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte and more star in "The Four Seasons," a series adaptation of the 1981 romantic comedy.
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
TV // 19 hours ago
Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell calls 'Shifting Gears' scene-stealer Stitch a 'go-getter like me'
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Daryl "Chill" Mitchell told UPI he wanted to star in the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears" because it was the chance to play a fun character opposite his old "Galaxy Quest" co-star Tim Allen.
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in teaser for 'One Battle After Another'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in teaser for 'One Battle After Another'
March 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for "One Battle After Another," the mysterious new Paul Thomas Anderson film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates start of NCAA basketball tournament
Google Doodle celebrates start of NCAA basketball tournament
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
Max announces ASL option for streaming 'The Last of Us'
Dove Cameron, Damiano David perform on late-night talk shows
Dove Cameron, Damiano David perform on late-night talk shows
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
'The Chi' Season 7 to premiere in May
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
Netflix casting for Wonka-inspired reality show 'The Golden Ticket'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement