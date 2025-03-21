Trending
Entertainment News
March 21, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 21: Sonequa Martin-Green, Rosie O'Donnell

By UPI Staff
Sonequa Martin-Green arrives for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 22. The actor turns 40 on March 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sonequa Martin-Green arrives for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 22. The actor turns 40 on March 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Musician Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Mexican revolutionary/President Benito Juarez in 1806

-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867

-- Theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925

-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934

-- Musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949

-- Musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1950 (age 75)

-- Musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 67)

-- Comedian/actor Brad Hall in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Sabrina LeBeauf in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Cynthia Geary in 1965 (age 60)

-- Musician Jonas "Joker" Berggren (Ace of Base) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Maxim (Prodigy) in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Drew Copeland (Sister Hazel) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Laura Allen in 1974 (age 51)

-- Musician Michale Graves (Misfits) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (age 31)

-- Actor RJ Cyler in 1995 (age 30)

-- Musician Diggy Simmons in 1995 (age 30)

-- Actor Jace Norman in 2000 (age 25)

