Famous birthdays for March 21: Sonequa Martin-Green, Rosie O'Donnell

March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Musician Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685
-- Mexican revolutionary/President Benito Juarez in 1806
-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867
-- Theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925
-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934
-- Musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 79)
-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949
-- Musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp/Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band) in 1950 (age 75)
-- Musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) in 1951 (age 74)
-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 67)
-- Comedian/actor Brad Hall in 1958 (age 67)
-- Actor Sabrina LeBeauf in 1958 (age 67)
-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 64)
-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Cynthia Geary in 1965 (age 60)
-- Musician Jonas "Joker" Berggren (Ace of Base) in 1967 (age 58)
-- Musician Maxim (Prodigy) in 1967 (age 58)
-- Musician Drew Copeland (Sister Hazel) in 1968 (age 57)
-- Actor Laura Allen in 1974 (age 51)
-- Musician Michale Graves (Misfits) in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 39)
-- Actor Jasmin Savoy Brown (age 31)
-- Actor RJ Cyler in 1995 (age 30)
-- Musician Diggy Simmons in 1995 (age 30)
-- Actor Jace Norman in 2000 (age 25)