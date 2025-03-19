Trending
March 19, 2025 / 10:15 AM

Google releases Doodle celebrating March's final half moon

By Jessica Inman
Google released a Doodle Wednesday celebrating the month's final half moon. Screenshot via Google
March 19 (UPI) -- Google released a Doodle Wednesday commemorating the last half moon of March.

The Doodle shows a winking moon half in shadow, surrounded by bronze cards that showcase various phases of the moon.

When users click the image, they are taken to a matching card game.

"Play against the moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle," an official synopsis reads.

The search engine releases the game each month to coincide with the lunar cycle's last quarter moon.

"March is the month of the Worm Moon when the winter ground thaws and insects begin to return," the description continues. "Can you wriggle your way through enough levels to unlock all four new wild cards?"

February's Snow Moon was celebrated on Feb. 21.

