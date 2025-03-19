Trending
March 19, 2025

Gal Gadot honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Jessica Inman
Actress and producer Gal Gadot sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,804th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Actress and producer Gal Gadot sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,804th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 19 (UPI) -- Actress Gal Gadot received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Gadot, 39, was memorialized Tuesday for her contribution to motion pictures, which include the 2017 and 2020 films Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, respectively, in which she portrayed the titular hero.

Director Patty Jenkins, who worked on those films, and Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel delivered remarks during the ceremony.

Diesel described Gadot as his "family member."

"I just love her so much," he said.

The duo also starred together in Fast & Furious 5 and 6.

Other movies featuring Gadot include Heart of Stone, Red Notice, Justice League, Triple 9, Criminal and Keeping Up with the Joneses. She is set to appear in the live-action remake of Snow White opposite Rachel Zegler, which opens Friday.

Ana Martinez, the Walk of Fame producer, said the star "is a testament to Gadot's incredible talent, dedication, and impact on the entertainment industry."

"It is a recognition of her hard work and contributions to the world of entertainment that will forever be immortalized on Hollywood's iconic sidewalk."

Gadot's husband, Jaron Varson, joined her Tuesday, along with their daughters Alma, 13, Maya, 8, Daniella, 3, and Ori, 13 months.

"This is about going after your passion and working hard and I want you to know that if you do, that you can achieve anything, my sweet girls," Gadot said during her remarks.

