March 19 (UPI) -- Opry 100: A Live Celebration, a three-hour special commemorating the centennial of the iconic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and will also stream on Peacock. The special, hosted by Blake Shelton, will feature Reba McEntire performing a tribute to country music icons Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.

Other performers announced for the show include Post Malone & Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Jelly Roll & Ashley McBryde, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Carly Pearce, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Barbara Mandrell and Dierks Bentley.

Post Malone and Tritt will team up on Tritt's song "T.R.O.U.B.L.E.," while Pearce will pay tribute to country music icon Dolly Parton.

Shelton himself will take the stage alongside Trace Adkins and Clint Black to perform "a nostalgic '90s Party Jam."

NBC released a "First Look" video Tuesday on YouTube featuring some of stars reminiscing about what the Grand Ole Opry means to them.

Opry 100: A Live Celebration airs Wednesday from the Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium.