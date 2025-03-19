Trending
March 19, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

By UPI Staff
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis arrive on the red carpet at the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City on October 11, 2019. Bruce Willis turns 69 on March 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis arrive on the red carpet at the "Motherless Brooklyn" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York City on October 11, 2019. Bruce Willis turns 69 on March 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Founding Father Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Explorer David Livingstone in 1813

-- Explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

President Lyndon Baines Johnson (L) takes his second oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 20, 1965, which is being administered by Chief Justice Earl Warren. UPI File Photo

-- Comedian/actor Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 92)

-- Writer Philip Roth in 1933

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)

-- Musician Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937

-- Musician Ruth Pointer (Pointer Sisters) in 1946 (age 79)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 78)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 70)

-- NFL coach Andy Reid in 1958 (age 67)

-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Gert Bettens (K's Choice) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Rachel Blanchard in 1976 (age 49)

-- Comedian/TV personality Theo Von in 1980 (age 45)

-- Entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 34)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

