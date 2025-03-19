Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590
-- Founding Father Thomas McKean in 1734
-- Explorer David Livingstone in 1813
-- Explorer Richard Burton in 1821
-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848
-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883
-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891
-- Comedian/actor Moms Mabley in 1894
-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904
-- Actor Renee Taylor in 1933 (age 92)
-- Writer Philip Roth in 1933
-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 88)
-- Musician Clarence "Frogman" Henry in 1937
-- Musician Ruth Pointer (Pointer Sisters) in 1946 (age 79)
-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 78)
-- Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 73)
-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 70)
-- NFL coach Andy Reid in 1958 (age 67)
-- Actor Mary Scheer in 1963 (age 62)
-- Actor Connor Trinneer in 1969 (age 56)
-- Musician Gert Bettens (K's Choice) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Rachel Blanchard in 1976 (age 49)
-- Comedian/TV personality Theo Von in 1980 (age 45)
-- Entrepreneur Eduardo Saverin in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 34)