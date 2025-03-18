Famous birthdays for March 18: Sutton Foster, Thomas Ian Griffith

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782
-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837
-- Musician Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844
-- Engineer Rudolf Diesel in 1858
-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886
-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893
-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909
-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926
-- Musician John Kander in 1927 (age 98)
-- Writer John Updike in 1932
-- Musician Charley Pride in 1934
-- Musician Wilson Pickett in 1941
-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 75)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 69)
-- Musician Irene Cara in 1959
-- Actor Geoffrey Owens in 1961 (age 64)
-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor Thomas Ian Griffith in 1962 (age 63)
-- Actor/musician Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 62)
-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 59)
-- Musician/actor Queen Latifah in 1970 (age 55)
-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician Phillip Sweet (Little Big Town) in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 50)
-- Musician/TV personality Adam Levine (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 46)
-- Actor Adam Pally in 1982 (age 43)
-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 36)
-- Actor Lenny Rush in 2009 (age 16)