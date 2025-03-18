Trending
March 18, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 18: Sutton Foster, Thomas Ian Griffith

By UPI Staff
Sutton Foster arrives at the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day on May 12, 2022, at the Sofitel New York. The actor turns 50 on March 18. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 2 | Sutton Foster arrives at the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day on May 12, 2022, at the Sofitel New York. The actor turns 50 on March 18. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Musician Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- Engineer Rudolf Diesel in 1858

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Poet Wilfred Owen in 1893

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Musician John Kander in 1927 (age 98)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Writer John Updike in 1932

-- Musician Charley Pride in 1934

-- Musician Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 75)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Irene Cara in 1959

-- Actor Geoffrey Owens in 1961 (age 64)

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Thomas Ian Griffith in 1962 (age 63)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor/musician Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 62)

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) in 1966 (age 59)

-- Musician/actor Queen Latifah in 1970 (age 55)

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Phillip Sweet (Little Big Town) in 1974 (age 51)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor Sutton Foster in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician/TV personality Adam Levine (Maroon 5) in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Adam Pally in 1982 (age 43)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Lenny Rush in 2009 (age 16)

File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

