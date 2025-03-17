Famous birthdays for March 17: Natalie Zea, Billy Corgan

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Engineer Gottlieb Daimler in 1834
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Bobby Jones in 1902
-- Musician Nat King Cole in 1919
-- Dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938
-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942
-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 77)
-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 76)
-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 74)
-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Mark Boone Junior in 1955 (age 70)
-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 61)
-- Musician Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan) in 1967 (age 58)
-- Actor Mathew St. Patrick in 1968 (age 57)
-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969
-- Actor Yanic Truesdale in 1970 (age 55)
-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole/Smashing Pumpkins) in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician Caroline Corr (Corrs) in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Natalie Zea in 1975 (age 50)
-- Actor Brittany Daniel in 1976 (age 49)
-- Photographer/actor Cynthia Daniel in 1976 (age 49)
-- Musician Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 48)
-- Musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) in 1978 (age 47)
-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 46)
-- Wrestler Samoa Joe in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician Nicky Jam in 1981 (age 44)
-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 38)
-- Musician Grimes in 1988 (age 37)
-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 36)
-- Musician Hozier in 1990 (age 34)
-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 33)
-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 28)