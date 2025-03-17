Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 17, 2025 / 3:00 AM / Updated March 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM

Famous birthdays for March 17: Natalie Zea, Billy Corgan

By UPI Staff
Natalie Zea speaks onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 17. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
1 of 2 | Natalie Zea speaks onstage during the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, 2022. The actor turns 50 on March 17. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Engineer Gottlieb Daimler in 1834

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Musician Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 76)

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Mark Boone Junior in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins/Zwan) in 1967 (age 58)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Mathew St. Patrick in 1968 (age 57)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Actor Yanic Truesdale in 1970 (age 55)

-- National Soccer Hall of Fame member Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole/Smashing Pumpkins) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Caroline Corr (Corrs) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Natalie Zea in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Brittany Daniel in 1976 (age 49)

-- Photographer/actor Cynthia Daniel in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 48)

-- Musician Geoff Sprung (Old Dominion) in 1978 (age 47)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 46)

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Nicky Jam in 1981 (age 44)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 38)

-- Musician Grimes in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 36)

-- Musician Hozier in 1990 (age 34)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 33)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 28)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
