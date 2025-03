Famous birthdays for March 16: Camilo, Alexandra Daddario

1 of 3 | Camilo displays his four awards at the Premio Lo Nuestro award show at the Kaseya Center in Miami on February 20. The musician turns 31 on March 16. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- James Madison, fourth president of the United States, in 1751

-- Scientist Georg Ohm in 1789

-- Artist Rosa Bonheur in 1822

-- U.S. first lady Pat Nixon in 1912

-- Actor Mercedes McCambridge in 1916

-- Actor/musician Jerry Lewis in 1926

-- Former U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan in 1927

-- Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci in 1940

-- TV personality Chuck Woolery in 1941

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Musician Jerry Jeff Walker (Lost Gonzo Band) in 1942

-- Actor Erik Estrada in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Victor Garber in 1949 (age 76)

-- Actor Kate Nelligan in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Isabelle Huppert in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) in 1954 (age 71)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ozzie Newsome in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Clifton Powell in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Flavor Flav (Public Enemy) in 1959 (age 66)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor/musician Jerome Flynn in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician Patty Griffin (Band of Joy) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Filmmaker Gore Verbinski in 1964 (age 61)

-- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in 1965 (age 60)

-- Actor Lauren Graham in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Tracy Bonham in 1967 (age 58)

-- Actor Judah Friedlander in 1969 (age 56)

-- Actor Alan Tudyk in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Tim Kang in 1973 (age 52)

-- Musician Blu Cantrell in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor/model/TV personality Brooke Burns in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Alexandra Daddario in 1986 (age 39)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Jhené Aiko in 1988 (age 37)

-- Musician Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth WVH) in 1991 (age 34)

-- NBA player Joel Embiid in 1994 (age 31)

-- Musician Camilo in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Ajiona Alexus in 1996 (age 29)

-- MLB player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 1999 (age 26)

File Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI