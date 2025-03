Famous birthdays for March 15: will.i.am, Judd Hirsch

1 of 4 | will.i.am appears at the International CES at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 6. The musician turns 50 on March 15. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, in 1767

-- Actor Joe E. Ross in 1914

-- Musician Harry James in 1916

-- Astronaut Alan Bean in 1932

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1933

-- Actor Judd Hirsch in 1935 (age 90)

-- Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in 1935 (age 90)

-- Musician Phil Lesh (Grateful Dead) in 1940 (age 85)

-- Musician Mike Love (Beach Boys) in 1941 (age 84)

-- Musician Sly Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) in 1943 (age 82)

-- Filmmaker David Cronenberg in 1943 (age 82)

-- Musician Ry Cooder (Buena Vista Social Club) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) in 1955 (age 70)

-- Actor Park Overall in 1957 (age 68)

-- Sam Matekane, prime minister of Lesotho, in 1958 (age 67)

-- Wavel Ramkalawan, president of Seychelles, in 1959 (age 64)

-- Model Fabio in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Sananda Maitreya in 1962 (age 63)

-- Musician Bret Michaels (Poison) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Musician/TV personality Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Kim Raver in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Mark Hoppus (Blink-182) in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician Matt Thomas (Parmalee) in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Eva Longoria in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician will.i.am (Black Eyed Peas) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Joseph Hahn (Linkin Park) in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Brian Tee in 1977 (age 48)

-- Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Sean Biggerstaff in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Kellan Lutz in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Jai Courtney in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Brandon Sklenar in 1990 (age 35)

