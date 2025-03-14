Trending
March 14, 2025

Rachel Zegler to make West End debut as star of 'Evita'

By Jessica Inman
Rachel Zegler will play Eva Peron in a West End production of "Evita." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Rachel Zegler will play Eva Peron in a West End production of "Evita." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler is set to take the West End stage in Evita, which plays at the London Palladium beginning June 14.

Zegler is set to portray Argentina's former first lady, Eva Peron, in the musical helmed by Jamie Lloyd.

"I've heard Rachel sing some of the score -- she's going to blow the roof off the London Palladium," he told Deadline.

Patti LuPone previously played Eva when Evita ran on Broadway.

"Evita has been such an important musical to me since I was a little girl, when my dad and I would song 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina,' together on my back patio," Zegler said in a press release.

"The opportunity to bring Jamie Lloyd's singular, visionary ideas to life onstage is an honor unlike any other. The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can't wait to make my West End debut in such great company," she continued.

Previews begin June 14 and the show officially opens July 1. It will play through September.

Evita, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice, was previously adapted as a 1996 film starring Madonna.

Zegler is also set to star in Disney's live-action remake of the 1937 animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which premieres March 21.

