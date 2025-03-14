Trending
March 14, 2025 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 14: Betsy Brandt, Corey Stoll

By UPI Staff
Betsy Brandt appears backstage during the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24, 2024. The actor turns 52 on March 14. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Betsy Brandt appears backstage during the 30th annual SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on February 24, 2024. The actor turns 52 on March 14. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Musician Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920

-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 92)

-- Musician Quincy Jones in 1933

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 89)

-- Musician Michael Martin Murphey (Lost Gonzo Band) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Walter Parazaider (Chicago) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946

-- Actor Steve Kanaly in 1946 (age 79)

-- Comedian/actor Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 77)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 67)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
-- Actor Tamara Tunis in 1959 (age 66)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Elise Neal in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Gary Anthony Williams in 1966 (age 59)

-- Actor Megan Follows in 1968 (age 57)

-- Musician Michael Bland (Soul Asylum) in 1969 (age 56)

-- Musician Kristian Bush (Sugarland) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Betsy Brandt in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 51)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Corey Stoll in 1976 (age 49)

File Photo by Serena Xu Ning/UPI

-- Actor Chris Klein in 1979 (age 46)

-- Musician Taylor Hanson in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 39)

-- Musician Este Haim in 1986 (age 39)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 37)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 31)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 28)

-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 17)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
