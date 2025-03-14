Famous birthdays for March 14: Betsy Brandt, Corey Stoll

March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Musician Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804
-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854
-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863
-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879
-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920
-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923
-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928
-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 92)
-- Musician Quincy Jones in 1933
-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934
-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 89)
-- Musician Michael Martin Murphey (Lost Gonzo Band) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Musician Walter Parazaider (Chicago) in 1945 (age 80)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946
-- Actor Steve Kanaly in 1946 (age 79)
-- Comedian/actor Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 77)
-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 67)
-- Actor Tamara Tunis in 1959 (age 66)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960
-- Actor Elise Neal in 1966 (age 59)
-- Actor Gary Anthony Williams in 1966 (age 59)
-- Actor Megan Follows in 1968 (age 57)
-- Musician Michael Bland (Soul Asylum) in 1969 (age 56)
-- Musician Kristian Bush (Sugarland) in 1970 (age 55)
-- Actor Betsy Brandt in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 51)
-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Corey Stoll in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Chris Klein in 1979 (age 46)
-- Musician Taylor Hanson in 1983 (age 42)
-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 39)
-- Musician Este Haim in 1986 (age 39)
-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 37)
-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 31)
-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 28)
-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 17)