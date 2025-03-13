Warner Bros. offering special Superman-themed tour for Superman Day

March 13 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood announced there will be a special Superman-themed tour to celebrate Superman Day on April 18.

The tour, which costs $89 per person, will give guests a special look at the Warner Bros. backlot, focusing on iconic sets related to the DC superhero and offer a behind-the-scenes look at "bringing DC's legendary storytelling to life," according to a press release.

Advertisement

Tour guests will also have the chance to show off their knowledge of DC-themed trivia.

The tour will also include encounters with DC artists and a screening of the 1978 Richard Donner film Superman, starring Christopher Reeve and introduced by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

DC film and TV props, costumes and rare comics from the Warner Bros. Discovery Global Archives & Preservation Services will also be on display during the tour.

Advertisement

"Superman has been a symbol of hope and heroism for generations, and we're excited to celebrate his legacy in such a special way and look forward to his next big-screen adventure this summer," said Danny Kahn, vice president & general manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. "We're thrilled to collaborate with DC, DC Studios, and TCM on this exciting event as part of DC's Summer of Superman."

The studio's Superman Day festivities will also include a showcase of fine art at the Warner Bros. Studio Store in the tour's Welcome Center from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. April 18. Superman artwork will be available for purchase and signing, and all purchases of DC merchandise will come with a special edition free comic book, while supplies last.