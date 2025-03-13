Famous birthdays for March 13: Mikaela Shiffrin, Emile Hirsch

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615
-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798
-- Scientist Percival Lowell in 1855
-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908
-- L. Ron Hubbard, writer/founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911
-- CIA Director William Casey in 1913
-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Helen Callaghan in 1923
-- Musician Roy Haynes (John Coltrane Quartet/Great Jazz Trio/Liquid Soul) in 1925
-- Musician Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 86)
-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 75)
-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950
-- Actor Robin Duke in 1954 (age 71)
-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 69)
-- Fashion designer/TV personality Kathy Hilton in 1959 (age 66)
-- Musician Adam Clayton (U2) in 1960 (age 65)
-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 54)
-- Actor/musician Common in 1972 (age 53)
-- Musician David Draiman (Disturbed) in 1973 (age 52)
-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 49)
-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 41)
-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 40)
-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 36)
-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989
-- NBA player Tristan Thompson in 1991 (age 34)
-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 33)
-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 33)
-- Musician Ozuna in 1992 (age 33)
-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 33)
-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 30)
-- Musician Jack Harlow in 1998 (age 28)
-- Musician Beomgyu (TXT) in 2001 (age 24)
-- Tennis star Coco Gauff in 2004 (age 21)