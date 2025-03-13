Famous birthdays for March 13: Mikaela Shiffrin, Emile Hirsch

1 of 2 | Mikaela Shiffrin arrives on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala on April 26, 2023, in New York City. The Olympic skier turns 30 on March 13. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- Pope Innocent XII in 1615

-- U.S. first lady Abigail Fillmore in 1798

-- Scientist Percival Lowell in 1855

-- Publisher Walter Annenberg in 1908

-- L. Ron Hubbard, writer/founder of the Church of Scientology, in 1911

-- CIA Director William Casey in 1913

-- Cartoonist Al Jaffee in 1921

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Helen Callaghan in 1923

-- Musician Roy Haynes (John Coltrane Quartet/Great Jazz Trio/Liquid Soul) in 1925

-- Musician Neil Sedaka in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor William H. Macy in 1950 (age 75)

-- Political commentator Charles Krauthammer in 1950

-- Actor Robin Duke in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Dana Delany in 1956 (age 69)

-- Fashion designer/TV personality Kathy Hilton in 1959 (age 66)

-- Musician Adam Clayton (U2) in 1960 (age 65)

-- Actor Adina Porter in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Annabeth Gish in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor/musician Common in 1972 (age 53)

-- Musician David Draiman (Disturbed) in 1973 (age 52)

-- Actor Danny Masterson in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Noel Fisher in 1984 (age 41)

-- Actor Emile Hirsch in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Harry Melling in 1989 (age 36)

-- Journalist/model Peaches Geldof in 1989

-- NBA player Tristan Thompson in 1991 (age 34)

-- Actor Kaya Scodelario in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor George MacKay in 1992 (age 33)

-- Musician Ozuna in 1992 (age 33)

-- Actor Lucy Fry in 1992 (age 33)

-- U.S. Olympic gold alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in 1995 (age 30)

-- Musician Jack Harlow in 1998 (age 28)

-- Musician Beomgyu (TXT) in 2001 (age 24)

-- Tennis star Coco Gauff in 2004 (age 21)

