March 12, 2025 / 9:52 AM

Millie Bobby Brown discusses 'perfect' wedding on 'Tonight'

By Jessica Inman
Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix "The Electric State" fan screening at The Paris Theatre in New York City on Tuesday. She stopped by "The Tonight Show" Tuesday and chatted about the film, as well as her "perfect" wedding. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet at the Netflix "The Electric State" fan screening at The Paris Theatre in New York City on Tuesday. She stopped by "The Tonight Show" Tuesday and chatted about the film, as well as her "perfect" wedding. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown told Jimmy Fallon that her wedding to Jake Bongiovi was "perfect" on The Tonight Show Tuesday.

The Stranger Things actress, 21, married rocker Jon Bon Jovi's 22-year-old son in May, after becoming engaged in April 2023.

"You know, I hate to be that person, but it was perfect. It was perfect," Brown told Fallon. "You put so much pressure on if it's going to be good... I was, of course directing the whole thing because that's my nature."

But when it was time for her to walk down the aisle toward her husband, "everything became so real and pure."

"It felt so beautiful and the most meaningful thing I've ever done in my life," she said.

She shared her wedding preparations even involved a decoy wedding dress in New York, when a woman with a camcorder approached her outside the bridal dress shop.

Brown, worried that her dress would be leaked and that her fiance would see, became creative.

"I'm going to find a dress that's the complete opposite," she said.

She went for a peach-toned, bedazzled gown with gloves, and pretended to cry, so that the woman with the camera would share video of the wrong dress.

Matthew Modine, who portrayed Dr. Martine Brenner -- "papa" to Brown's Eleven -- on Stranger Things, officiated the ceremony.

"It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be," said Bon Jovi in an interview shortly after the nuptials.

The actress is set to appear in The Electric State, which arrives on Netflix Friday. The film, which also stars Chris Pratt and Stanley Tucci, depicts the aftermath of a robot uprising. Brown's character, Michelle, and Pratt's character, a smuggler, attempt to locate Michelle's missing brother.

Brown wore a sparkling beige gown to the film premiere in February, and a strapless black dress to a New York screening Tuesday.

Millie Bobby Brown's career: 'Stranger Things,' red carpets, films

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

