Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 11, 2025 / 10:31 AM

John Mulaney talks kids, wedding on 'Kimmel': 'Life's been fantastic'

By Jessica Inman
John Mulaney (L), pictured with Olivia Munn, gave an update on his personal life Monday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | John Mulaney (L), pictured with Olivia Munn, gave an update on his personal life Monday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney said his personal life is "fantastic" when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday.

Mulaney, 42, married Olivia Munn last year and has two children with the actress: son Malcom, 3, and daughter Mei, 6 months.

Advertisement

"Since the last time you were on the show, and you know that is the only thing that really counts... you got married, you had a baby girl," Kimmel said. "That's it really though right?"

"I did a Broadway show with Richard Kind," Mulaney, 42, added, referring to All In: Comedy About Love which premiered in December. "Not equal though by any means. Not equal to the birth of my daughter by any means."

Mulaney and Munn, 44, welcomed daughter Mei in September.

"She's big, and she's got a strong neck and a real presence," Mulaney said of his daughter. "I really like her."

Kimmel asked Mulaney if he'd intended to be funny by naming his daughter Mei June.

Advertisement

"I'm a professional comedian so if I was going for funny it might be a harder laugh than May next to June," he said.

Mulaney and Munn had intended to name their daughter June, as a nod to Olivia's mother's name, Jung.

"We were doing an Americanized tribute to her," he said. "...And then suddenly I went, June Mulaney sounds like John Mulaney said weird, so we said 'How about May?' Which means plum in Chinese."

The couple began their relationship shortly after Mulaney's 2020 stint in drug rehab, and have since had a son, Malcolm Hiep, born in 2021.

They tied the knot in July.

"It was a very simple ceremony," Mulaney told Kimmel. "We were married by Sam Waterston from Law & Order, The Killing Fields and a costar of Olivia's on The Newsroom, who once said to Olivia, 'If you ever get married, I'll perform the ceremony.'"

Mulaney's set to host Everybody's Live with John Mulaney for Netflix beginning Wednesday with guests Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Jessica Roy and Cypress HIll.

Advertisement

"We will never be relevant," Mulaney told Netflix's Tudum. "We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will provide us with data that we will ignore."

The show is set to stream at 10 p.m. EDT.

Read More

Latest Headlines

iHeartPodcast Awards winners include 'Las Culturistas,' 'My Favorite Murder'
Entertainment News // 22 minutes ago
iHeartPodcast Awards winners include 'Las Culturistas,' 'My Favorite Murder'
March 11 (UPI) -- The big winners at the 2025 iHeartPodcast Awards Live at SXSW included comedy podcast "Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang" and true crime series "My Favorite Murder."
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere
Movies // 29 minutes ago
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere
March 11 (UPI) -- Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder were among the actors who attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Novocaine" on Monday.
Tribeca Festival Lisboa to return for a second year in Portugal
Entertainment News // 42 minutes ago
Tribeca Festival Lisboa to return for a second year in Portugal
March 11 (UPI) -- The Tribeca Festival Lisboa, the Portugal-based international expansion of New York's Tribeca Festival, will return for a second installment from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, organizers announced.
Canneseries honors Nicola Coughlan with Konbini Commitment Award
TV // 1 hour ago
Canneseries honors Nicola Coughlan with Konbini Commitment Award
March 11 (UPI) -- The Cannes International Series Festival, or Canneseries, announced "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan will receive this year's Konbini Commitment Award.
J-Hope performs, discusses 'Sweet Dreams' on 'Tonight'
Music // 2 hours ago
J-Hope performs, discusses 'Sweet Dreams' on 'Tonight'
March 11 (UPI) -- K-pop singer and rapper J-Hope performed his new single "Sweet Dreams" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Monday.
Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville
March 11 (UPI) -- Actor Terrence Howard turns 56 and actor Johnny Knoxville turns 54, among the famous birthdays for March 11.
'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 18 hours ago
'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
March 10 (UPI) -- Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit sitcom "Modern Family," will guest star in the latest sequel series in the "Dexter" franchise.
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' renewed for a third season
TV // 19 hours ago
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' renewed for a third season
March 10 (UPI) -- The Max Original series "Conan O'Brien Must Go" has officially been renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 debut in May.
'Big Bang Theory' podcast launches March 17
TV // 19 hours ago
'Big Bang Theory' podcast launches March 17
March 10 (UPI) -- Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television announced Monday that they are launching "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast" on March 17.
Disney releases 'Andor' Season 1 on Hulu, YouTube
TV // 19 hours ago
Disney releases 'Andor' Season 1 on Hulu, YouTube
March 10 (UPI) -- The first season of the hit "Star Wars" series "Andor" is now streaming on the Disney-owned streamer Hulu and on YouTube, expanding the show's reach beyond Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' on Paramount+ Tuesday
Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' on Paramount+ Tuesday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement