John Mulaney (L), pictured with Olivia Munn, gave an update on his personal life Monday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

March 11 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney said his personal life is "fantastic" when he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday. Mulaney, 42, married Olivia Munn last year and has two children with the actress: son Malcom, 3, and daughter Mei, 6 months.

"Since the last time you were on the show, and you know that is the only thing that really counts... you got married, you had a baby girl," Kimmel said. "That's it really though right?"

"I did a Broadway show with Richard Kind," Mulaney, 42, added, referring to All In: Comedy About Love which premiered in December. "Not equal though by any means. Not equal to the birth of my daughter by any means."

Mulaney and Munn, 44, welcomed daughter Mei in September.

"She's big, and she's got a strong neck and a real presence," Mulaney said of his daughter. "I really like her."

Kimmel asked Mulaney if he'd intended to be funny by naming his daughter Mei June.

"I'm a professional comedian so if I was going for funny it might be a harder laugh than May next to June," he said.

Mulaney and Munn had intended to name their daughter June, as a nod to Olivia's mother's name, Jung.

"We were doing an Americanized tribute to her," he said. "...And then suddenly I went, June Mulaney sounds like John Mulaney said weird, so we said 'How about May?' Which means plum in Chinese."

The couple began their relationship shortly after Mulaney's 2020 stint in drug rehab, and have since had a son, Malcolm Hiep, born in 2021.

They tied the knot in July.

"It was a very simple ceremony," Mulaney told Kimmel. "We were married by Sam Waterston from Law & Order, The Killing Fields and a costar of Olivia's on The Newsroom, who once said to Olivia, 'If you ever get married, I'll perform the ceremony.'"

Mulaney's set to host Everybody's Live with John Mulaney for Netflix beginning Wednesday with guests Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, Jessica Roy and Cypress HIll.

"We will never be relevant," Mulaney told Netflix's Tudum. "We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will provide us with data that we will ignore."

The show is set to stream at 10 p.m. EDT.